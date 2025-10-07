“My Chances of Winning APC Governorship Ticket Are Very High” — Iyiola Omisore

OSOGBO – The immediate past National Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Iyiola Omisore, has declared that his chances of clinching the party’s governorship ticket in Osun State remain very high ahead of the 2026 election.

Osun State is set to go to the polls on August 8, 2026, while the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has fixed the conduct of the parties’ governorship primaries between November 24 and December 15, 2025.

Declaring his intention to vie for the APC ticket on Tuesday at the APC State Secretariat in Osogbo, Omisore, a former deputy governor of Osun State under Chief Bisi Akande and a former senator representing Osun East (2003–2011), expressed confidence in overwhelming support from party members.

“Going forward, I am expecting Osun State people to vote for APC en masse come August 8, 2026. This is to show the preparedness of the core APC members in the state, to show how ready we are to ensure that I become the party candidate by God’s grace in December, and to further strengthen the belief of the people in the coming APC government in Osun State,” Omisore said.

He added, “APC’s chance in 2026 is 100 per cent. These are volunteers from the nook and cranny of the state. This is just within the party and not the public, this is an internal politics, preparing us for the forthcoming primaries in December. I am optimistic, you know, if we go to the primaries today, I will win more than 90 per cent. By God’s grace, I shall emerge and deliver the APC government by next year August.”

Asked about his vision for the state if elected governor, Omisore said residents should expect maturity in governance, educational and agricultural improvements, rural development, structural adjustment of the state, capital projects, and impartial policies.

Already, about 12 aspirants have expressed interest in the APC governorship ticket. Some include Bola Oyebamiji, Managing Director of the National Inland Waterways Authority; Senator Babajide Omoworare, former chairman of the Senate Committee on Rules and Business; Dotun Babayemi, lawyer and son of the immediate past Olufi of Gbongan; Benedict Alabi, immediate past Osun Deputy Governor; Akin Ogunbiyi, Chairman of Mutual Assurance Benefits; and legal practitioner Kunle Adegoke (SAN).

Meanwhile, as the list of aspirants grows, supporters have reportedly exchanged heated words on social media, leading to concerns of possible rifts ahead of the primaries.

To prevent disunity, the Osun APC State Working Committee (SWC) released directives aimed at instilling discipline among members. Signed by the party’s spokesperson, Kola Olabisi, the statement warned that any party executive at all levels, including state, senatorial, local government, ward, and reinstated local government council chairmen and councillors, would be prohibited from acting as coordinators for any governorship aspirant.

The statement observed with dismay that some supporters have been issuing verbal attacks on party leaders, aspirants, or supporters of other aspirants, a trend the SWC said must be curtailed to maintain party cohesion.

Reporting by Samuel Gbenga Salau in Lagos, Nigeria.