Mutfwang, APC Chairman Yilwatda Launch Electronic Membership Drive in Plateau, Signal Political Realignment

Published: Jan 8, 2026 Journalist Credibility: 85%

Dengi/Langtang, Plateau State — Plateau State Governor, Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang, and All Progressives Congress (APC) National Chairman, Nentawe Yilwatda, on Wednesday jointly launched the party’s electronic membership registration and revalidation exercise in Dengi, Kanam Local Government Area, and Langtang, Langtang North Local Government Area, in a development widely seen as a major political realignment ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The exercise, which attracted a large turnout of party members, supporters and community stakeholders, served as a public demonstration of renewed unity between the two leaders, who pledged to put aside past political differences in favour of peace, stability and development in Plateau State.

Speaking at the Dengi event, Yilwatda described the nationwide e-registration initiative as a strategic move to deepen inclusiveness, cohesion and internal democracy within the APC. He assured party members that the digital platform would promote transparency, fairness and credibility in party administration.

“We were never enemies; we only had political differences. Today marks the beginning of a new political consensus anchored on development and inclusion,” Yilwatda said, as he formally welcomed Governor Mutfwang into the APC political family.

The APC national chairman noted that Plateau State’s alignment with the federal government would unlock broader development opportunities, stressing that the economic sacrifices currently being made by Nigerians would yield long-term benefits.

He added that the electronic registration exercise would strengthen the party’s grassroots structure and position the APC as a more responsive and people-oriented platform.

In his remarks, Governor Mutfwang said the decision to work closely with Yilwatda and the APC leadership was driven by the overall interest of Plateau State, urging residents and party supporters to embrace unity over division.

“We are taking our destiny into our own hands and moving together as one people. This digital registration exercise will translate our unity into measurable political strength,” the governor stated.

Mutfwang also disclosed plans by his administration to support farmers with critical agricultural inputs to help them recover losses from previous seasons, while assuring the people of Kanam and Langtang of improved infrastructure, healthcare delivery and empowerment programmes.

Earlier in the day, both leaders paid a courtesy visit to the Emir of Kanam, Muhammadu Muazu Muhammadu II, where they sought the backing of traditional institutions in mobilising citizens for the registration exercise and broader development initiatives across the state.

At the Langtang North leg of the exercise, Yilwatda described the renewed partnership as evidence of a united and forward-looking APC, while Governor Mutfwang encouraged residents to obtain their National Identification Numbers (NIN) and Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) to fully participate in the democratic process ahead of the 2027 elections.

Political observers say the joint appearance and coordinated messaging signal a significant shift in Plateau’s political landscape, with implications for party strength, governance collaboration and electoral calculations in the years ahead.

Reporting by Babatunde Akinsola in Lagos, Nigeria.