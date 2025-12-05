Musa’s appointment reaffirms Tinubu’s commitment to tackling security threats — APC

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has declared that President Bola Tinubu’s appointment of Gen. Christopher Musa (rtd) as Minister of Defence underscores a renewed and firm commitment to confronting Nigeria’s worsening security challenges.

Lagos APC spokesman, Seye Oladejo, made the assertion in a statement on Friday, congratulating the newly sworn-in minister and describing his appointment as a decisive step by the President to restore national confidence and reposition the country’s defence structure.

Oladejo said Musa’s emergence was far from a routine administrative choice, but a strategic move aimed at strengthening Nigeria’s security architecture at a time when the nation faces complex and evolving threats. He noted that the former Chief of Defence Staff brings extensive operational experience earned across challenging security theatres.

According to him, the Defence Minister now carries a weighty responsibility anchored on national expectations and the President’s trust. He stressed that Nigerians expect unwavering commitment, clarity and courage from the retired General as he leads efforts to deliver meaningful victories against insecurity.

Oladejo added that Musa’s early public remarks have been firm and reassuring, reflecting his readiness for the national assignment. He lauded the minister’s emphasis on unity and collaboration, noting that effective security management requires broad cooperation across agencies, communities and institutions.

The Lagos APC spokesman highlighted Nigeria’s current security environment, describing it as a phase marked by hybrid warfare involving terrorism, banditry, sabotage and political opportunism. He said Musa’s appointment demonstrates the President’s decisive resolve to confront these threats head-on.

Oladejo expressed confidence that the new minister will strengthen intelligence coordination, modernise the Armed Forces and rebuild public trust. He emphasised the need for a coordinated national offensive against criminal networks, adding that terror financiers, saboteurs and compromised elements must be effectively tackled.

He reaffirmed the APC’s support for Musa, noting that he carries not only the President’s confidence but also the hopes of millions of Nigerians seeking safety and stability.

Naija247news reports that Gen. Musa was sworn in on Thursday at the Presidential Villa.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.