Multiple Explosions Rock Auchi, Edo After Fuel Tanker Spill

By George Edomwonyi

Auchi (Edo), Dec. 27, 2025 (NAN) — Multiple explosions rocked Auchi, the administrative headquarters of Etsako West Local Government Area in Edo, on Wednesday evening.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) correspondent reports that explosions occurred in three different locations in Auchi at about 6:30 p.m.

The first blast occurred along Igbei Road, the second near an AP filling station in Igbo Shade, and the third along the Auchi–Okene Road close to Winners Junction.

Properties worth millions of naira, including buildings and shops, were reportedly destroyed across the affected areas.

As of filing this report, the cause of the explosions remained under investigation, and the number of casualties could not be confirmed.

An eyewitness, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the blasts occurred almost simultaneously in different parts of Auchi, suggesting a coordinated incident. The witness described it as a planned attack on the community and called for a thorough investigation to prevent future occurrences.

NAN further reports that a fuel tanker had fallen along the expressway, prompting residents to gather and scoop fuel. The situation prompted intervention by the Police Area Commander in Auchi, who deployed officers to the scene to prevent a possible secondary explosion as the crowd grew.

The Public Relations Officer of the Edo State Police Command, ASP Eno Ikoedem, confirmed the incident to NAN. She explained that the explosions were triggered after spilled fuel seeped into underground tunnels, which later ignited, causing blasts in three separate areas.

According to ASP Ikoedem, officers from Auchi Divisional Police Headquarters and the Area Command mobilised quickly, cordoning off the affected areas to prevent loss of lives.

