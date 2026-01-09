Morocco Storms Into AFCON 2025 Semifinals with 2–0 Win Over Cameroon

Updated: Jan 9, 2026 Credibility: 85%

Rabat, Morocco – Hosts Morocco secured a place in the semifinals of the 2025 CAF Africa Cup of Nations on Friday, following a convincing 2–0 victory against Cameroon at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium.

Brahim Diaz continued his remarkable tournament form by opening the scoring in the first half, while Ismael Saibarisealed the win with a second goal after the break, sending the home crowd into jubilant celebration.

Morocco dominated proceedings from the outset, breaking the deadlock in the 26th minute when Diaz expertly penetrated Cameroon’s defensive line. The goal marked Diaz’s fifth consecutive scoring appearance in the tournament, reinforcing his status as one of the standout performers of AFCON 2025.

Cameroon, who finished second in their group behind Ivory Coast and eliminated South Africa in the round of 16, struggled to penetrate Morocco’s organized backline. The Indomitable Lions’ strongest moment came in the second half, with a contentious penalty appeal following a challenge on Bryan Mbeumo, but the referee waved play on.

Although Morocco created limited clear-cut opportunities, they were clinical in front of goal. Saibari doubled the advantage in the 74th minute, effectively putting the result beyond doubt. Goalkeeper Yassine Bounou remained largely untroubled, as Cameroon failed to register a single shot on target throughout the match.

Morocco, having topped Group A ahead of Mali and defeated Tanzania in the last 16, will face the winner of Saturday’s quarterfinal clash between Nigeria and Algeria. The semifinal is scheduled to take place in Rabat on Wednesday.

Earlier on Friday, Senegal advanced to the semifinals with a narrow 1–0 win over Mali, while Egypt is set to take on Ivory Coast in another quarterfinal encounter.