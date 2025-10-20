Morocco Makes History, Defeats Argentina 2–0 to Win First-Ever FIFA U-20 World Cup Title

By Naija247news Sports Desk | Santiago, Chile | October 20, 2025

In a night of pure African brilliance, Morocco etched its name into football history by defeating six-time champions Argentina 2–0 to lift the FIFA U-20 World Cup trophy for the first time.

The Atlas Cubs stunned the football world at the Estadio Nacional Julio Martínez Prádanos in Santiago, Chile, as forward Yassir Zabiri delivered a clinical performance, netting both goals in the 12th and 29th minutes.

The result not only handed Morocco its maiden U-20 world title but also made it the first African nation to win the tournament since Ghana’s triumph in 2009 — a defining moment for African youth football.

A Continental Dream Realized

Morocco’s victory marks a new chapter in the country’s football renaissance, following the senior national team’s historic semi-final finish at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The North Africans showcased tactical discipline and attacking flair throughout the tournament, topping a difficult group featuring Spain, Brazil, and Mexico before seeing off South Korea, the United States, and France in the knockout stages.

Their journey symbolized the rise of a new generation of Moroccan stars, combining European-based talent with local league development—a strategy that continues to elevate African football’s global competitiveness.

Argentina Fall Short of Seventh Title

For Argentina, the defeat was a painful end to an otherwise dominant campaign. The Albiceleste had cruised unbeaten to the final but struggled to recover from Zabiri’s early strikes.

The South Americans were notably without their two standout players—Claudio Echeverri of Bayer Leverkusen and Franco Mastantuono of Real Madrid—both absent due to club commitments.

Despite the loss, Argentina’s squad displayed flashes of brilliance throughout the tournament, with several players expected to make the jump to the senior national setup ahead of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

Colombia Clinch Bronze

In the third-place playoff earlier in the evening, Colombia edged France 1–0 to secure the bronze medal, capping off a strong showing for South American teams in the competition.

Meanwhile, defending champions Uruguay failed to qualify for this year’s tournament after finishing fifth in the 2025 South American U-20 Championship, highlighting the depth and unpredictability of youth football in the region.

A New Era for African Football

Analysts say Morocco’s victory will further solidify Africa’s growing football influence at the youth level, with nations like Nigeria, Senegal, and Ghana already producing world-class talents.

“This is not just Morocco’s win — it’s a victory for the entire continent,” said a CAF technical observer after the match.

“It proves that with investment, structure, and patience, African teams can consistently compete with and beat the best in the world.”

As Morocco celebrates, the triumph serves as a powerful statement ahead of the 2025 African Cup of Nations and the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, where the next generation of Atlas Lions is already roaring on the global stage.

Reporting by Emman Tochi in Lagos, Nigeria.