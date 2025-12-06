Monnify Payment Method Is Now Live on BetJara: Fast, Secure & Seamless Deposits

Great news! BetJara has officially launched the Monnifypayment method, giving users a faster, safer, and more convenient way to fund their betting accounts. With this new update, you can now make instant deposits through the Monnifychannel on BetJara without delays, errors, or complicated steps.

If you’ve been looking for a smooth and reliable payment option, Monnify on BetJara is the perfect solution.

What Is Monnify?

Monnify is a trusted Nigerian payment gateway designed to make online transactions simple and secure. It enables instant payments through multiple channels such as:

• Bank Transfer

• USSD

• Internet Banking

• Mobile Wallets

The addition of Monnify to BetJara ensures every user enjoys fast deposits, low charges, and maximum transaction success rates.

Benefits of Using Monnify on BetJara

1. Instant Deposits

No more waiting! Monnify processes deposits instantly, so your funds reflect in seconds, and you can start betting immediately.

2. Highly Secure Transactions

Monnify uses bank-grade security and encryption, ensuring your money and personal details always remain protected.

3. Multiple Payment Options

Deposit via bank transfer, USSD, or your preferred banking channel; whichever works best for you.

4. Low Fees & High Success Rate

Monnify is known for its stable and reliable payment system, meaning your deposits go through smoothly without failed transactions.

5. Easy and User-Friendly

No complicated steps. Just choose Monnify, follow the prompt, and complete your deposit within seconds.

How to Deposit on BetJara Using Monnify

Follow these easy steps to top up your BetJara account:

1. Log in to your BetJara account

2. Go to Deposit / Cashier section

3. Select Monnify Payment Method

4. Enter the amount you want to deposit

5. Choose your preferred Monnify option (Bank Transfer, USSD, etc.)

6. Complete the payment

7. Your wallet will be funded instantly

It’s simple, smooth, and stress-free!

Why BetJara Users Will Love the Monnify Option

The addition of Monnify makes BetJara one of the most user-friendly betting platforms in Nigeria. Whether you’re a new player or a long-term user, the Monnify deposit channel gives you the flexibility and efficiency you’ve always wanted.

With faster payments, increased reliability, and improved convenience, Monnify helps create an even better betting experience on BetJara.

Start Depositing Today with Monnify on BetJara

The Monnify payment method is officially live, and you can start using it right away.

Log in, fund your account instantly, and enjoy uninterrupted betting on your favorite games, sports, and markets.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.