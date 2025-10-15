“Money Na Water Is Not Vanity, It’s Vision” — Cubana Chief Priest Fires Back at Coscharis Boss Cosmas Maduka

By Naija247news Entertainment Desk

Celebrity nightlife entrepreneur and social media influencer, Pascal Okechukwu, popularly known as Cubana Chief Priest, has clapped back at billionaire industrialist and Coscharis Group Chairman, Dr. Cosmas Maduka, over his criticism of the viral phrase “Money Na Water.”

Maduka, during a recent public event, had condemned what he described as the “lavish spending culture” among Nigerian youths, insisting that he avoids gatherings where people “throw money around.”

But in a lengthy response shared via his Instagram stories on Wednesday, Cubana Chief Priest defended the slogan, arguing that it embodies a philosophy of abundance, liquidity, and creative flow, rather than wastefulness.

“With all due respect to the motivational-speaking older generation who built wealth quietly, the world you thrived in is not the one we live in today,” he wrote.

“In your time, capital was factories, fleets, and real estate. In our time, attention is the main capital. These old capitals cannot sell in today’s market without visibility. Visibility is the new currency.”

Cubana Chief Priest, known for his flamboyant lifestyle and influential presence across social media platforms, argued that the digital economy has redefined wealth — shifting from tangible assets to influence and reach.

According to him, “What you don’t show doesn’t sell. What you don’t amplify dissolves into silence. We are the noise — that’s why you know us. You had to use us in your speech to trend without paying us. Why must a billionaire pretend to use the toilet just to run away from an event? That’s stress for a real billionaire.”

“Money Na Water” as a New Economic Creed

Expanding on his point, the nightlife mogul said the phrase “Money Na Water” symbolizes “excess liquidity and flow,” reflecting how relevance and visibility are now the driving forces of modern wealth creation.

“When I say ‘money na water,’ it’s not vanity – it’s revelation. Water moves — so does influence and visibility. The ability to attract attention and sustain engagement is the new oil field.

A man with massive attention today has more leverage than one with quiet billions but no presence,” he wrote.

He added that content creation has become digital equity, much like factories were in the 1980s. “We’ve moved from industrial capitalism to attention capitalism,” he said, crediting the social media revolution for transforming wealth dynamics.

A Swipe at Maduka’s Generation

Cubana Chief Priest did not mince words in taking a jab at Maduka, urging him to “remove his name” from the list of modern billionaires such as Tony Elumelu and Femi Otedola, whom he praised for giving Africa “proper visibility.”

“While your generation built fences to protect wealth, our generation builds platforms to project it,” he wrote.

“Silence once symbolized power; today, presence does. Elumelu and Otedola live the ‘money na water’ mindset — they invest in visibility and empowerment. You, sir, belong to the Nnewi billionaires’ list, not theirs.”

A Philosophy of Prosperity, Not Vanity

Concluding his post, Cubana Chief Priest reaffirmed that “Money Na Water” is not a frivolous slogan but a visionary philosophy reflecting abundance, freedom, and financial confidence.

“As I said on Channels TV, ‘Money Na Water’ is a prophecy that connotes wealth overflow. Some may choose to say ‘lack na water,’ but over here — MONEY NA WATER! Na my business be this, na my lamba. Make nobody try spoil am.”

The exchange has ignited fresh debate on social media about generational wealth, Nigeria’s changing consumer culture, and the growing influence of attention-driven entrepreneurship in the digital age.

