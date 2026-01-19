Momentum Builds for Kano Governor Abba Yusuf’s APC Defection After Meeting with President Tinubu

Updated: Jan 19, 2026 Credibility: 85%

Abuja, Jan. 19, 2026 (Naija247news) – Kano State Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf is reportedly closer to defecting from the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC) following a high-level meeting with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the Presidential Villa.

Sources within the governor’s camp described the meeting as “decisive,” signaling a significant reduction in the political uncertainty that had surrounded talks of his defection. Insiders say the president’s assurances have addressed key concerns over Governor Yusuf’s eligibility for an automatic APC gubernatorial ticket in 2027, a sticking point that had previously stalled negotiations.

“The path forward is becoming clearer,” said a senior APC official from the North-West. “President Tinubu has guaranteed that Governor Yusuf’s second-term aspirations under APC will be protected, provided he navigates the party’s internal politics in Kano with tact.”

Despite the breakthrough, the presidency reportedly advised the governor to continue consultations with influential APC stakeholders in Kano to avoid internal friction, particularly with loyalists of Deputy Senate President Barau Jibrin and other local power brokers.

Governor Yusuf’s camp has embraced the development with optimism, a stark contrast to earlier reports of hesitancy within the APC leadership over providing formal guarantees for a 2027 ticket. His recent high-profile acts of political defiance, including a meeting with the Kano State Executive Council in Abuja while wearing the signature Kwankwasiyya red cap, appear to have been precursors to this potential move.

The so-called “Kwankwaso factor” remains a key uncertainty. Yusuf’s relationship with his political mentor, former governor Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, is reportedly strained as Kwankwaso explores alliances outside the APC, including with the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Political analysts say Yusuf’s defection could reshape the North-West’s political landscape ahead of the 2027 elections, with APC consolidating influence in Kano if the move is formally announced.

