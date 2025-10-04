Menu
Mohbad’s Father Gives Lagos AG 14 Days to Prosecute Wife, Nurse, Prime Boy, Others Indicted in Singer’s Death

LAGOS — Naija247news | The father of late Nigerian singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad, has issued a 14-day ultimatum to the Lagos State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr. Lawal Pedro (SAN), to commence the prosecution of all individuals indicted in his son’s controversial death.

In a formal petition dated October 3, 2025, and signed by his counsel, Dr. Wahab Shittu (SAN), Mr. Joseph Aloba called for immediate legal action against Mohbad’s widow, Omowunmi Aloba, the auxiliary nurse Ogedengbe Fisayo, Prime Boy, and other persons named in the coroner’s inquest findings.

The demand comes nearly three months after Magistrate Adetayo Shotobi of the Ikorodu Magistrate Court delivered the coroner’s verdict, which implicated several individuals for negligence, unprofessional conduct, and failure to provide timely medical assistance to the late artist.

According to the inquest report, nurse Ogedengbe administered three injections — tetanus, paracetamol, and ceftriaxone — without conducting any medical diagnosis, actions described as “reckless and unlawful medical practice.”

The coroner also faulted Omowunmi, Mohbad’s wife, for negligence, stating that as the person closest to the deceased, she failed to prevent the uncertified nurse from treating him and did not seek emergency medical care.

Similarly, Prime Boy and others present during Mohbad’s medical distress were faulted for failure to act promptly, an omission the inquest said contributed to the singer’s untimely death.

Dr. Shittu, in the petition, criticised the state’s delay in filing charges despite the clarity of the coroner’s findings. He reminded the Attorney General that justice delayed is justice denied, warning that failure to prosecute within the stipulated period would compel the legal team to seek a fiat under the Lagos State Administration of Criminal Justice Law to prosecute the case on behalf of the state.

“The state owes a duty to ensure accountability. The coroner’s verdict clearly established negligence and unprofessional conduct leading to the death of a promising young Nigerian,” Shittu stated.

Mohbad’s father described the case as one of national and public concern, urging the government to uphold justice not just for his late son, but for the integrity of Nigeria’s legal system.

“We will not rest until justice is done. Those responsible must face the full weight of the law,” Aloba said.

Mohbad, aged 27, died under controversial circumstances in September 2023, sparking nationwide outrage, protests, and multiple investigations into alleged industry bullying, medical negligence, and cover-ups.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.

