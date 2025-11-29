MMAC Surpasses 2025 Revenue Target, Strengthens Nigeria’s Air-Cargo Security

Customs Area Controller Michael Awe confirms N179.91bn revenue, heightened enforcement, and renewed stakeholder cooperation at Lagos aviation corridor.

By Aisha Cole

Lagos, Nov. 26, 2025 (NAN) — The Murtala Muhammed Area Command (MMAC) of the Nigeria Customs Service has exceeded its 2025 revenue target, generating ₦179.91 billion against its assigned target of ₦179 billion, the Customs Area Controller, Comptroller Michael Awe, said on Wednesday.

Addressing journalists in Lagos, Awe said the achievement, which reflects 100.1 per cent performance, underscores the rising operational efficiency and strategic influence of MMAC within the Nigeria Customs Service.

He noted that the command generated the amount between Jan. 2 and Nov. 26, 2025, outperforming its 2024 figures by more than nine per cent.

“These numbers are not mere statistics,” Awe said. “They reflect a deliberate culture of integrity, accuracy, vigilance, and a functional system capable of monitoring import transactions in real time.”

According to him, improved trader compliance and the command’s ability to swiftly plug leakages contributed significantly to the milestone.

Enhanced Enforcement and Major Contraband Interceptions

Awe said MMAC intensified enforcement activities throughout the year, deploying intelligence, surveillance, and inter-agency collaboration to intercept contraband that posed threats to national security, public health, and global biodiversity.

The seized items included:

Colorado

Cannabis sativa

Unregistered pharmaceuticals

Pangolin scales and elephant tusks

Immigration uniforms and tactical communication devices

Signed blank foreign cheques

523 signed Deutsche Bank and AIB foreign cheques valued at ₦7.2 billion

He said these interceptions demonstrated the strategic importance of MMAC, particularly in the aviation corridor where smuggling operations tend to be more discreet and sophisticated.

Rebuilding Trust With Stakeholders

Awe noted that beyond enforcement, the command devoted significant attention to strengthening relationships with stakeholders — including clearing agents, airlines, freight operators, and partner agencies.

“The environment, once strained by procedural tensions, has shifted,” he said. “Dialogue is replacing conflict, procedures are being harmonised, and trust is gradually being rebuilt.”

He said this cooperative atmosphere was crucial for balancing trade facilitation with firm compliance.

Commendation for NCS Leadership and MMAC Officers

Awe expressed deep appreciation to the Comptroller-General of Customs, Dr. Bashir Adeniyi, describing his leadership as a compass that guided the command’s successes throughout the year.

He also praised the professionalism and dedication of MMAC officers and men.

“Their long hours, quiet sacrifices, and unwavering consistency powered every accomplishment recorded,” he said.

He urged them to uphold the service values of integrity, discipline, and excellence, stressing that sustaining the command’s gains required collective commitment.

Awe reaffirmed MMAC’s zero-tolerance stance on smuggling and pledged continued enforcement of all trade laws with the highest standards of professionalism.

(NAN)

(www.nannews.ng)

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.