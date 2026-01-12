MMA2 to Introduce Structured Slot System in 2026 to Ease Congestion

Updated: Jan 12, 2026 Credibility: 85%

The Murtala Muhammed Airport Terminal Two (MMA2), operated by Bi-Courtney Aviation Services Ltd., has announced plans to introduce a structured slot system in 2026 as part of efforts to balance demand and capacity at the terminal.

The Acting Chief Operating Officer of Bi-Courtney, Mr Remi Jibodu, disclosed this in a statement issued on Monday in Lagos and signed by the Head of Corporate Communications, Mrs Ajoke Yinka-Olawuyi.

According to Naija247News, Jibodu said lessons drawn from the 2025 year-end peak travel period would guide key operational improvements aimed at enhancing efficiency in the coming year.

He explained that the peak season highlighted the importance of structured coordination among all stakeholders operating within the terminal environment.

Jibodu stated that the proposed slot system would help regulate aircraft movements, reduce congestion during peak periods, improve on-time performance for airline partners and enhance planning and deployment by ground handling companies.

He added that the initiative forms part of MMA2’s broader operational optimisation strategy and reflects the terminal’s commitment to aligning its processes with global best practices in apron and airside management.

Naija247News understands that the acting COO also described MMA2’s 2025 year-end operations as successful, noting that the terminal demonstrated resilience, operational flexibility and strong collaboration with airline partners and ground handling companies during the festive travel rush.

Jibodu said that throughout the high-traffic period, MMA2 worked closely with airlines and key service providers to ensure safe, seamless and efficient operations.

He revealed that to support uninterrupted flight services, the terminal extended its operational hours on several occasions, remaining open beyond scheduled shutdown periods to accommodate late-night and delayed flights.

According to him, these extensions were carried out alongside routine and essential maintenance activities, which continued without compromising safety standards, infrastructure integrity or operational efficiency.

Naija247News gathered that MMA2 also deployed additional operational and ground support measures in collaboration with ground handling partners to facilitate smooth passenger movement, efficient baggage processing and minimal disruption to airline schedules.

Jibodu noted that the proactive measures reinforced the terminal’s commitment to service excellence, operational reliability and a consistently positive passenger experience, even during periods of peak demand.

He further disclosed that security and passenger-support systems recorded notable improvements during the year-end period, with enhanced CCTV surveillance infrastructure playing a key role in monitoring terminal activities.

Commenting on non-aeronautical operations, the Head of Space and Premises Management and Acting COO, Mr Kola Bamigboye, said the period under review marked a year of innovation and strong performance across customer-facing services.

Bamigboye noted that beyond aeronautical operations, MMA2 recorded significant gains in non-aeronautical services, including retail, concession management and passenger amenities.

He explained that the focus remained on delivering a convenient, comfortable and engaging terminal environment for travellers.

According to Naija247News, Bamigboye expressed confidence that MMA2 is well-positioned to sustain the momentum in 2026 by continuing to innovate and enhance the overall customer journey.