Mixed Reactions Trail Oba Ladoja’s Request as Bill Passes Second Reading

10, October 2025/Naija 247news

A bill seeking to create Ibadan State from Oyo State has passed its second reading at the House of Representatives, sparking mixed reactions from lawmakers and stakeholders. The proposed state would be carved out of Oyo State, with some parts potentially coming from Ondo State.

Arguments For and Against the Bill

Proponents of the bill argue that the creation of Ibadan State would promote equitable development and federalism, fulfilling a long-held aspiration of the people of Ibadan. They believe that splitting the vast Oyo State would allow for more focused governance, development planning, and infrastructure delivery. On the other hand, critics argue that the Southwest region should prioritize developmental projects over state creation. Some lawmakers have also raised concerns about the potential implications of the bill on Oyo State and the region as a whole.

Next Steps for the Bill

The bill has been referred to the House Committee on Constitutional Review for further consideration. To become a state, Ibadan would need to go through a rigorous process, including getting the support of two-thirds of lawmakers in both the Senate and House of Representatives, endorsement from the House of Assembly and local government councils in the affected area, approval in a referendum by two-thirds of the people of the proposed state, and final passage by two-thirds of members of both chambers of the National Assembly.

Public Input and Engagement

As the bill progresses, it’s essential for lawmakers to engage with the public, listen to their concerns, and ensure that the proposed state creation is in the best interest of the people. This would help build trust and ensure that the process is transparent and inclusive.

The bill to create Ibadan State has sparked a national conversation about the need for more states and the potential benefits and drawbacks of state creation. As the bill moves forward, stakeholders and lawmakers will need to carefully consider the implications of the proposed state and ensure that the process is transparent, inclusive, and in the best interests of the people of Oyo State and Nigeria as a whole.

(Www.naija247news. com)

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.