MIT Becomes First U.S. University to Reject Trump Administration’s Funding Terms

Boston, Massachusetts — October 11, 2025

The Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) has become the first major U.S. university to formally reject a federal funding offer tied to the Trump administration’s conservative education agenda, marking a major escalation in tensions between elite American universities and the White House.

The funding proposal, sent earlier this month to nine top universities, required institutions to remove considerations of race, gender, ethnicity, and similar factors from admissions and hiring. It also demanded campuses ensure they are “friendly to conservative ideas” as a condition for receiving federal research and education funding.

In a strongly worded letter to U.S. Education Secretary Linda McMahon, MIT President Sally Kornbluth wrote that the institute “cannot in good conscience” accept the terms, citing concerns over academic freedom, institutional independence, and scientific merit.

“The government’s document includes principles with which we disagree, including those that would restrict freedom of expression and our independence as an institution,” Kornbluth said. “Fundamentally, the premise of the document is inconsistent with our core belief that scientific funding should be based on scientific merit alone.”

The White House proposal also required universities to “transform or abolish institutional units that purposefully punish, belittle, or spark violence against conservative ideas.” MIT, along with eight other universities — including the University of Arizona, University of Pennsylvania, University of Southern California, University of Texas, University of Virginia, Brown University, Dartmouth College, and Vanderbilt University — received the letter. Replies from the remaining institutions are expected by October 20.

President Trump’s administration has intensified its campaign against elite universities, accusing them of liberal bias, censorship, and discrimination against conservatives. Schools refusing to “restore ideological balance” have faced warnings of losing billions in federal research grants.

The campaign has already produced mixed results. Columbia University reportedly agreed to new restrictions on diversity policies to retain funding, committing $200 million and pledging to end race-based considerations in admissions and hiring. The University of Pennsylvania announced it would ban transgender women from women’s sports under similar pressure.

MIT’s firm refusal signals a new front in the standoff, positioning the university as a leader in defending academic independence. Kornbluth emphasized that while MIT already meets many standards outlined by the government, it will “not compromise academic independence or freedom of inquiry.”

This move underscores the growing ideological clash between U.S. higher education institutions and the Trump administration, with federal funding now at the center of a broader national debate over diversity, equity, and campus freedom.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.