“Missing 2026 World Cup Would Be a National Disaster” — Joseph Yobo Hopes for Super Eagles Miracle

Lagos, Nigeria | October 10, 2025

Former Nigerian international Joseph Yobo has expressed deep concern over the Super Eagles’ chances of qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, describing a failure to reach the tournament as a potential national disaster.

Speaking in an interview with Brila FM, Yobo said Nigeria must secure maximum points in their remaining two qualifying matches and hope that South Africa drops points in at least one of their fixtures to keep World Cup dreams alive.

“I feel horrible because something similar happened during our time. We were young, a strong generation, and missing the 2006 World Cup affected our careers,” Yobo said.

“We had just come off the 2002 tournament, and that continuity would have helped many of us move to bigger clubs. Missing that World Cup was a setback.”

Yobo stressed that the significance of qualifying extends beyond the players themselves.

“The World Cup is the biggest stage in football. It goes beyond the players. It impacts the nation, the fans, even the economy. For a country like Nigeria not to be there, it doesn’t make sense. It affects everyone, because football is a huge part of our culture.”

Concluding with a message of hope and urgency, the former Super Eagles captain said:

“We can’t keep making these mistakes. I’m not even thinking about not qualifying. I’m just hoping that a miracle happens somewhere. But we must play our part first.”

Yobo’s comments serve as a stark reminder of the high stakes for Nigeria, which has a rich footballing heritage and a passionate fan base eager to see the national team on the world stage once again.

Reporting by Emman Tochi in Lagos, Nigeria.