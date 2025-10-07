Minister Uche Nnaji’s degree certificate in question as UNN denies awarding him a degree

7, October 2025/Naija 247news

A court battle has ensued over Minister of Innovation, Science, and Technology, Uche Nnaji, as the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN), denies issuing him a degree certificate. The university claims Nnaji didn’t complete his studies, while the minister insists the institution is tampering with his records.

The Certificate Controversy

The controversy began when Nnaji submitted a certificate purportedly from UNN, awarding him a Bachelor of Science in Microbiology/Biochemistry with Second Class Honours. However, the university disowned the certificate, citing it as forged. Justice Hauwa Yilwa granted three of Nnaji’s prayers but declined to issue an injunctive order against the respondents.

Allegations and Counter-Allegations

Nnaji’s lawyer fumed in court over a Premium Times investigation, alleging certificate forgery. The minister had approached the court seeking to compel UNN to release his academic transcript. Nnaji accused the university authorities of attempting to dent his image for political reasons.

Public Perception and Implications

The unfolding drama has sparked intense public debate, with many Nigerians expressing disappointment and calling for Nnaji’s resignation. The scandal has also raised questions about the integrity of Nigeria’s educational system and the vetting process for public officials.

A Test of Credibility

As the court proceedings continue, the university’s claims and Nnaji’s denials will be put to the test. The outcome will determine not only the minister’s fate but also the credibility of the educational institution and the political system.

The outcome of this case will have significant implications for Nnaji’s ministerial position and the credibility of Nigeria’s educational system. As the court proceedings continue, Nigerians will be watching closely to see how this saga unfolds .

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.