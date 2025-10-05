Menu
Corruption & Fraud

Minister Uche Nnaji Admits UNN Never Issued Him a Degree Certificate, Validating Forgery Allegations

By: Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news

Date:

In a revelation that has sent shockwaves through Nigeria’s political and academic institutions, the Minister of Science and Technology, Geoffrey Uche Nnaji, has admitted under oath that the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN), never issued him a degree certificate.

Naija247news understands that this damning admission was made in a 34-paragraph affidavit filed in a lawsuit Mr. Nnaji instituted at the Federal High Court in Abuja, where he is seeking to compel UNN to release his academic transcript. His confession aligns with the findings of a two-year investigation by *Premium Times*, which had accused the minister of submitting forged academic documents during his confirmation process.

Naija247news gathered that allegations against Mr. Nnaji have trailed him since July 2023 when President Bola Tinubu listed him among the initial batch of ministerial nominees. From the onset, critics questioned the authenticity of his credentials, particularly the university degree and National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) discharge certificate he presented.

In a surprising twist, Mr. Nnaji acknowledged in court that despite being admitted in 1981 to study Microbiology/Biochemistry and supposedly graduating in 1985, he was never issued a certificate by the university. According to Naija247news, this statement appears in paragraph 13 of his sworn affidavit, where he blames unnamed university officials for refusing to issue him the certificate.

However, the University of Nigeria has since clarified its position. In a letter dated October 3, 2025, Vice-Chancellor Simon Ortuanya confirmed that Nnaji neither completed his academic programme nor graduated. Naija247news reports that the university could not find his name in the 1985 graduation list, further cementing concerns of forgery.

The supposed certificate and NYSC discharge letter Mr. Nnaji submitted are now under intense scrutiny. Naija247news understands that he claimed to have served as a laboratory supervisor at the University of Jos Teaching Hospital in 1985 — a timeline that now appears dubious, given the absence of a valid degree.

Despite overwhelming evidence and several media attempts to obtain his side of the story, Mr. Nnaji has remained silent, ignoring inquiries and calls from Premium Times and other journalists.

Naija247news reports that this development not only questions the vetting process for ministerial appointments but also exposes systemic weaknesses in document verification by high-level government offices, including the Presidency and the Nigerian Senate.

As the case resumes on October 6, stakeholders await the court’s next move, and whether the government will take action against one of its own for submitting false documents.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.

