National Politics

”Minister Geoffrey Nnaji, Resigns Amid Certificate Forgery Allegations”

By: Naija247news

Date:

Abuja, Nigeria – October 7, 2025 – The Minister of Innovation, Science, and Technology, Geoffrey Uche Nnaji, has resigned following allegations of certificate forgery.

President Bola Tinubu’s Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, confirmed the resignation in a statement on Tuesday, noting that the President had accepted Nnaji’s decision to step down.

According to Onanuga, President Tinubu “accepted the resignation of Geoffrey Uche Nnaji, the Minister of Innovation, Science, and Technology, following some allegations against him.”

He added that President Tinubu appointed Nnaji in August 2023, and the Minister expressed gratitude in his resignation letter, thanking the President for allowing him to serve Nigeria.

The statement also noted that Nnaji claimed he had “been a target of blackmail by political opponents,” though he did not provide further details on the allegations.

President Tinubu reportedly thanked Nnaji for his service to the country and wished him success in his future endeavors.

The resignation marks another shake-up in the federal cabinet and comes amid increased scrutiny of public officials’ qualifications and credentials in Nigeria.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.

