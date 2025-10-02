Minister directs contractors on Abuja-Keffi expressway to work at night, ease traffic

The Federal Government has mandated contractors handling the reconstruction of the Abuja-Keffi Expressway to begin night-time operations in a strategic effort to reduce the persistent gridlock that has plagued commuters along the vital corridor.

Naija247news gathered that the directive was issued by the Minister of State for Works, Bello Goronyo, during an on-the-spot assessment of the project on Thursday. The Abuja-Keffi road, a major gateway linking the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) with Nasarawa State, has been notorious for heavy traffic, especially during peak hours.

Naija247news understands that the project, which commenced in December, spans 43.6 kilometres. According to the minister, 41 kilometres have already been completed up to Binder, leaving a critical 3-kilometre stretch that remains problematic due to flooding and poor drainage.

“This trouble area, as I said, is precisely three kilometres, and we realised that there is a lot of water that is flooding these three kilometres from this area. Many people from the Keffi and Nyanya axis are experiencing numerous problems crossing into Abuja city,” Goronyo stated.

Naija247news reports that the government has now directed the contractors to prioritize night-time construction to avoid causing further disruption during the day and to accelerate completion. Palliative measures, including the creation of alternative routes, are also being introduced to ensure commuters have temporary relief as construction progresses.

“But we cannot do it in the afternoon or in the morning. So, we directed that the contractor should concentrate on doing this job at night so that we will be able to finish it in time, so that people will have ease of travel,” Goronyo said.

He emphasized that the project holds critical national importance and warned that any further delay will not be tolerated. Naija247news gathered that the ministry has instructed the contractor to fully mobilize and deploy adequate resources to the site to meet the specified timelines.

According to Naija247news, while the Keffi-bound section has recorded commendable progress, the Abuja-bound lane now demands intensified work to meet the expected completion date. Goronyo reiterated that the project deadline remains sacrosanct and will be strictly enforced.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.