The Minister of State for Housing and Urban Development, Abdullahi Yusuf Atah, has set the record straight about the occupancy of Aso Rock Villa, the official residence of Nigeria’s President. Atah emphasized that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is still in office and will remain so until 2027, quelling speculations about potential changes.

Key Points

– *No Vacancy in Aso Rock*: Atah clarified that there is no vacancy in Aso Rock Villa, dismissing claims that could fuel unnecessary speculation and undermine national cohesion.

– *Condemning Baseless Claims*: The minister condemned attempts to spread false narratives, particularly those suggesting northern Nigerians are opposed to President Tinubu’s administration and won’t support his re-election bid in 2027.

– *Inclusive Governance*: Atah highlighted President Tinubu’s commitment to inclusive governance, citing economic reforms that have benefited many Nigerians, especially in the north.

Benefits of Economic Reforms

The minister pointed out that the economic reforms implemented by President Tinubu’s administration have had a positive impact on the country. The removal of fuel subsidies and the unification of exchange rates have unlocked critical fiscal space for state governments and local authorities, enabling them to address development needs and priorities.

Call for Unity

Atah urged Nigerians to disregard the misinformation and focus on the progress being made under President Tinubu’s leadership. He emphasized the importance of national unity and encouraged citizens to support initiatives that promote development and cohesion.

Atah’s statement serves as a reminder of the importance of accurate information and the need to promote national unity. As President Tinubu continues to lead the country, Nigerians look forward to his administration’s progress and impact on the nation’s development.

