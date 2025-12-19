“Milk, Eggs, and Hidden Hazards: Why Your Instant Noodles Should Be a Staple, Not a Gamble”

When a packet of instant noodles carries undeclared allergens, it is not a clerical oversight. It is a public health hazard.

NAFDAC’s recent alert on a recalled batch of Indomie Vegetable Flavour noodles containing undeclared milk and eggs raises a critical question Nigerians must confront: how safe is the food we consume daily?

For millions of people living with food allergies or intolerances, undeclared allergens can trigger severe reactions — from breathing difficulties and organ failure to sudden death. These are not hypothetical risks. Globally, allergen mislabelling is among the leading causes of food recalls because the consequences are often immediate and irreversible.

Indomie noodles are not an obscure product. They are a staple in homes, school hostels, roadside eateries, and emergency food packs. Their popularity is built on affordability and convenience — precisely what makes this recall especially troubling. When mass-consumed food items fail safety standards, the scale of potential harm multiplies.

While NAFDAC has stressed that the official risk of the recalled product entering Nigeria is low due to an import ban, this reassurance should not lull the public into complacency. Nigeria’s informal trade networks, cross-border movements, online purchases, and international travel have repeatedly shown that banned products do not always stay out.

History offers sobering lessons. Substandard drugs, counterfeit beverages, and expired food products have found their way into Nigerian markets despite regulations. Food safety enforcement does not end at policy declarations; it lives or dies with vigilance, transparency, and consequences.

More importantly, this incident exposes a broader problem: weak global accountability for food labelling failures. Multinational brands operate across borders, but when safety lapses occur, the risks are often offloaded onto consumers in developing markets who lack robust consumer protection systems or swift recall mechanisms.

NAFDAC deserves credit for issuing the alert promptly and mobilising surveillance teams nationwide. But regulators alone cannot carry the burden. Distributors, retailers, and consumers must treat food safety as a shared responsibility. Retailers must ask harder questions about product sources. Consumers must stop normalising unlabeled or suspicious imports simply because they are cheaper.

Ultimately, undeclared allergens are not minor manufacturing errors — they are silent killers. A society that fails to protect its most vulnerable consumers from such risks is one that places convenience and profit above human life.

Food safety is not optional. It is not seasonal. And it should never depend on luck.

