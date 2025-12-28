Military operatives neutralise 438 Boko Haram, ISWAP fighters in seven months

MAIDUGURI, Borno, Dec. 27, 2025 (Naija247news) – The Joint Task Force North East Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK) has killed 438 Boko Haram and ISWAP terrorists in a coordinated seven-month campaign across the North-East.

Maj.-Gen. Abdulsalam Abubakar, Theatre Commander, OPHK North-East Sector 1, disclosed the achievement on Saturday during a Christmas Luncheon in Maiduguri, noting that the operations spanned May to December 2025.

“The surrender of 881 JAS/ISWAP fighters and their families, coupled with the recovery of 254 assorted weapons and 300 Starlink communication devices, underscores the progress made,” Abubakar said, adding that 366 civilians were rescued from various terrorist enclaves.

He described the operations as part of the dry season offensive, emphasising the commitment of troops to maintaining operational tempo and consolidating gains. Abubakar also credited the Chief of Army Staff’s interventions for the successes recorded across the Joint Operations Area (JOA).

The theatre commander’s briefing reflects the Nigerian military’s ongoing efforts to degrade terrorist networks in the North-East and protect vulnerable communities amid persistent security challenges.

(NAN)

