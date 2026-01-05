Published: Jan 5, 2026 Journalist Credibility: 85%

Mexico’s Sheinbaum Condemns Trump’s Venezuela Operation, Declares Mexico “Free and Sovereign”

MEXICO CITY, Jan. 5, 2026 (Naija247news) – Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum has strongly condemned U.S. President Donald Trump’s military operation to capture Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro, reaffirming Mexico’s rejection of foreign intervention and stressing the country’s sovereign independence.

Speaking during her daily morning press conference at the National Palace on Monday, Sheinbaum criticised Washington’s actions in Venezuela and warned against any attempt by the United States to assert dominance over Latin America.

“We categorically reject intervention in the internal matters of other countries,” Sheinbaum told reporters, responding to Trump’s remarks suggesting that further U.S. military operations in South America could follow the raid on Caracas.

She said it was necessary to restate Mexico’s long-standing position on sovereignty and self-determination. “It is necessary to reaffirm that in Mexico the people rule, and that we are a free and sovereign country—cooperation, yes; subordination and intervention, no,” she said.

Firm stance amid rising tensions

Sheinbaum’s comments came after Trump invoked U.S. “dominance” in the Western Hemisphere following the seizure of Maduro, remarks that have unsettled governments across Latin America and revived fears of a return to interventionist policies reminiscent of the Cold War era.

While condemning the Venezuela operation, the Mexican president sought to draw a clear line between cooperation and coercion. She emphasised that Mexico continues to work with the United States on shared priorities such as drug trafficking, organised crime, and border security—but only on the basis of mutual respect.

“Mexico is a sovereign country,” Sheinbaum said, adding that collaboration with Washington does not imply acceptance of military intervention or external interference in regional affairs.

Regional signal

Analysts say Sheinbaum’s unusually direct language reflects growing unease across Latin America over the implications of Trump’s actions in Venezuela, particularly after his refusal to rule out additional military deployments in the region.

Mexico has traditionally positioned itself as a defender of the principles of non-intervention and peaceful resolution of disputes, a doctrine that dates back decades and has shaped its foreign policy across successive administrations.

Her statement places Mexico among a widening group of countries openly distancing themselves from Washington’s approach to Venezuela, even as the United States seeks regional support to legitimise its actions.

