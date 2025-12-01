Metuh Dumps PDP for APC, Says Tinubu Stood by Him When His Party Failed Him

ABUJA, Dec. 1, 2025 (Naija247news) – Former National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Olisa Metuh, on Sunday formally defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), declaring that the PDP abandoned him during his most difficult years and that President Bola Tinubu showed him uncommon support even when they were political adversaries.

Metuh announced his defection during a thanksgiving service in Abuja to mark his 60th birthday. Addressing the congregation, he recounted years of political battles in which he regularly criticised Tinubu—then leader of the opposition—yet found empathy from the APC at a time he said the PDP failed him.

“When I had problems, I did not see my party; I did not see the people I suffered for,” Metuh said. “I was in the court with my family. But in the midst of that, somebody who I criticised so much… President Tinubu sent Femi Gbajabiamila to visit me. He reached out to me, he comforted me, and he did a lot for me.”

Metuh added that his decision reflects a personal conviction that “it is not where you sow that you reap, but where God has destined you to reap.” He stressed that although he dedicated much of his political life to the PDP, he has “moved on” and wishes the party well.

He also dismissed concerns that Nigeria may be drifting toward a one-party state, describing the opposition as still populated with “credible citizens” such as Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi, and David Mark. “There are a lot of people,” he said, insisting the country retains strong voices outside the ruling APC.

Reporting by Peter Anene, Business Editor in Lagos, Nigeria.