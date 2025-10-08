Messi bids farewell to ‘telepathic’ partner Jordi Alba after defender’s shock retirement

8, October 2025/Naija 247news

The football world is still reeling from the news of Jordi Alba’s retirement, and Barcelona legend Lionel Messi is one of the many players who have paid tribute to the Spanish defender. In a heartfelt comment on Alba’s Instagram post, Messi expressed his sadness at the news, highlighting the incredible partnership they shared on the pitch.

End of an Era

Messi and Alba have had a prolific partnership, playing 413 games together across Barcelona and Inter Miami, with Alba assisting Messi 33 times. The duo’s chemistry on the pitch was often described as “telepathic,” and their partnership defined an era at Barcelona, producing countless goals and assists. Alba’s retirement comes after a glittering career, winning six La Liga titles, five Copa del Rey trophies, and one Champions League with Barcelona.

Messi’s Tribute

Messi’s comment on Alba’s post read: “Thanks to you, Jordi. I’m going to miss you so much. After everything we’ve been through together, it’s going to feel strange looking to my left and not seeing you there… It’s crazy how many assists you’ve given me over the years. Who’s going to give me those passes from behind now?” The emotional message from Messi underscores the deep bond between the two players, who have shared countless memories on and off the pitch.

Legacy

Throughout his career, Alba has been known for his exceptional defensive skills, pace, and attacking prowess, earning him a reputation as one of the best full-backs in the world. His influence on the pitch will be deeply missed, but his legacy will continue to inspire a new generation of footballers.

Jordi Alba’s retirement marks the end of an era for Barcelona and Spanish football. As Messi and other football personalities pay tribute to his incredible career, fans around the world will remember the attacking prowess and defensive solidity he brought to the pitch. Alba’s legacy will be celebrated for years to come, and his partnership with Messi will remain one of the most memorable in football history.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.