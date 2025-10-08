“Members of the Public Are Advised to Desist from Dealing with Him” — DSS Warns Against Ex-Officer Barry Donald

The Department of State Services (DSS) has issued a stern warning to Nigerians to avoid any dealings with one Barry Donald, a dismissed officer allegedly using the agency’s name to defraud unsuspecting members of the public.

In a statement shared on the DSS official X handle on Wednesday, the agency said Donald had been “engaging in unscrupulous activities, including using the name of the Service to defraud unsuspecting members of the public.” Citizens are being urged to desist from any form of transaction or engagement with him.

The Service also provided official channels for reporting suspicious activities or making enquiries. Members of the public can contact the DSS via phone at 09088373515 or email dsspr@dss.gov.ng for verification or complaints.

This warning comes amid growing concerns over impersonation of security operatives in Nigeria, with some individuals exploiting the credibility of agencies like the DSS to scam citizens.

The development follows recent reports from the PUNCH Online highlighting the presence of fake journalists in Niger State. The State Director of DSS, Usman Ibrahim, raised the alarm during a courtesy visit by the Niger State chapter of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, led by chairman Abu Nmodu, at the DSS office in Minna. Ibrahim decried the activities of individuals posing as journalists to gain illegal access or influence, stressing the need for vigilance.

The DSS reiterates that such fraudulent acts not only undermine public trust in security institutions but also endanger unsuspecting Nigerians. Citizens are therefore urged to always verify the identity and authority of individuals claiming to represent government agencies.

By taking proactive measures, including reporting suspicious activities and using official DSS channels, Nigerians can help curb fraud and protect themselves from potential financial and personal harm.

The DSS warning serves as a reminder that the integrity of Nigeria’s security services is paramount, and that citizens must exercise caution when approached by individuals claiming official authority.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.