Meet Professor Joash Amupitan, the Kogi-Born Legal Scholar Appointed as Nigeria’s New INEC Chairman

Professor Joash Ojo Amupitan Nominated as New INEC Chairman

Abuja, Nigeria – 9 October 2025 – President Bola Tinubu has nominated Professor Joash Ojo Amupitan, Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), as the new Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). The appointment was confirmed by the National Council of State on Thursday, following the exit of Professor Mahmood Yakubu.

Amupitan’s nomination marks the first time a native of Kogi State will lead Nigeria’s election management body. The law professor hails from Ayetoro Gbede in Ijumu Local Government Area, Kogi State.

Currently serving as the Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Administration) at the University of Jos, Amupitan has over three decades of experience in academia and legal practice. He joined the University of Jos in 1989 as an Assistant Lecturer, became a Reader in 2003, and was promoted to Professor of Law in 2008.

All of Amupitan’s degrees—Bachelor’s, Master’s, and Doctorate in Law—were earned from the University of Jos. He was called to the Nigerian Bar in 1988 after completing his program at the Nigerian Law School, Lagos. His areas of academic and professional focus include Law of Evidence, Corporate Law, Corporate Governance, and Privatisation Law. In recognition of his contributions to the legal profession, he was conferred the rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) in 2014.

Beyond academia, Amupitan has held several administrative and national positions, including Dean of the Faculty of Law, Head of the Department of Public Law, and Chairman of the Committee of Deans and Directors at the University of Jos. He has represented the institution on several boards, including the Council of Legal Education and the Nigerian Institute of Advanced Legal Studies, where he served on the Governing Council.

Until his INEC nomination, he served as Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of Council at Joseph Ayo Babalola University, Osun State. A prolific legal scholar, Amupitan has authored and co-authored more than 50 academic publications, focusing on corporate governance, electoral law reform, and petroleum legislation, and has supervised numerous master’s and doctoral students.

He is a member of the Nigerian Bar Association, Nigerian Institute of Management, and the National Association of Law Teachers. Outside academics, he has served on boards such as Integrated Dairies Limited and Riss Oil Limited.

Professor Amupitan is married to Dr. (Mrs.) Yemisi Amupitan, and they have four children.

Tags (comma-separated)

Joash Ojo Amupitan, INEC Chairman, Bola Tinubu, Nigerian Elections, Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Kogi State, Electoral Reform, Nigerian Law, University of Jos, Mahmood Yakubu, INEC Appointment, Nigerian Politics, Election Management, Nigerian Legal Scholars

