National Politics

Mbah’s Defection Ends Years of South-East Political Marginalisation — Shettima

By: Emman Tochi

Date:

By Naija247news Political Desk – ENUGU, Nigeria — Vice President Kashim Shettima on Tuesday declared that the defection of Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC) marks the end of what he described as the long-standing political marginalisation of the South-East in Nigeria’s national politics.

Speaking at a grand rally held at Michael Okpara Square, Enugu, Shettima hailed Mbah’s move as a strategic and historic step that would further integrate the region into Nigeria’s political mainstream.

“The Igbo are the Jews of Nigeria — a resilient and resourceful people. Sadly, one of the most vibrant parts of this nation has been on the margins of national politics,” Shettima said.

“But with the coming of Governors Mbah, Uzodinma, and Nwifuru, Ndigbo have now returned to the mainstream.”

The ceremony, attended by top-ranking politicians and APC heavyweights, also featured Senate President Godswill Akpabio, Speaker of the House of Representatives Tajudeen Abbas, Governors Hope Uzodinma (Imo) and Francis Nwifuru (Ebonyi), alongside former Senate President Ken Nnamani, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, Senator Rochas Okorocha, and other party leaders.

Shettima lauded Mbah for what he described as a bold and patriotic decision, assuring that Enugu State would now benefit fully from federal projects and programmes targeted at the South-East.

“Governor Peter Mbah has become the leader of the APC in Enugu State,” the Vice President announced. “This move will ensure that the state receives its due share of national development and inclusion.”

In his address, Governor Peter Mbah said his defection represented the collective will of the people of Enugu State who, according to him, had resolved to align with the political centre for the sake of progress and opportunity.

“Today marks a new beginning — the end of years of being on the sidelines,” Mbah said.

“This is the day we chose to take our destiny in our hands and chart a new political course for Enugu State and the entire South East. We are now renewed in progress and committed to moving forward.”

Mbah reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to accelerating economic development, deepening collaboration with the Federal Government, and expanding the delivery of democratic dividends to the people of Enugu State.

The defection, which follows weeks of speculation, has further strengthened the APC’s control in the South-East, now governing Imo, Ebonyi, and Enugu States, while Abia and Anambra remain under Labour Party and APGA, respectively.

Reporting by Emman Tochi in Lagos, Nigeria.

Ramaphosa: Gaza Ceasefire Will Not Halt South Africa’s Genocide Case Against Israel
Nigeria Turns to China for Ajaokuta Revival as Russia Deal Stalls amid Ukraine War
Emman Tochi
Emman Tochihttps://naija247news.com
Emma Tochi is Naija247news Media Northern Bureau Chief, he's based in FCT Abuja. He overseas the northern operations of this business media

