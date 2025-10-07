BREAKING NEWS: May Agbamuche-Mbu Takes Over as Acting INEC Chairman as Mahmood Yakubu Proceeds on Terminal Leave

Abuja, Nigeria (Naija247news) — A National Commissioner at the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), May Agbamuche-Mbu, has officially assumed duties as Acting Chairman of the Commission following the commencement of terminal leave by the outgoing Chairman, Professor Mahmood Yakubu.

The transition was confirmed on Tuesday during a stakeholders’ meeting with Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) at the INEC headquarters in Abuja, marking a significant leadership shift in Nigeria’s top election management body.

According to officials, Professor Yakubu formally handed over to Agbamuche-Mbu in compliance with administrative procedures ahead of the expiration of his tenure.

Background: End of an Era at INEC

Professor Mahmood Yakubu, who has led the electoral body since 2015, oversaw two general elections — 2019 and 2023 — both of which were defining moments in Nigeria’s democratic journey.

His administration introduced innovations such as the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) and the INEC Results Viewing Portal (IReV), earning commendations for efforts toward transparency. Yet, it also faced sharp criticism over logistical setbacks, delayed result transmission, and perceived lapses in electoral credibility.

With his departure, focus now turns to May Agbamuche-Mbu, who represents the South-South geopolitical zone and becomes the first woman in nearly two decades to lead INEC, albeit in an acting capacity.

Who Is May Agbamuche-Mbu?

A lawyer by training and former publisher, Agbamuche-Mbu joined the Commission in 2016. She has served as INEC National Commissioner for Legal Services and Electoral Logistics, where she was known for her procedural rigor and emphasis on institutional discipline.

Her elevation comes at a crucial time as INEC prepares for off-cycle governorship elections in Edo and Ondo States and begins early preparations for the 2027 general elections.

Stakeholders React

Political observers and civil society groups have largely welcomed her appointment, describing it as a continuity measure to maintain administrative stability within the Commission.

Analysts note that her brief stewardship will be critical in maintaining INEC’s operational integrity and rebuilding public trust after the controversies of the 2023 elections.

Editorial Opinion: A Test of Institutional Continuity

Agbamuche-Mbu’s emergence as Acting Chairman is more than a procedural transition — it is a litmus test for the institutional resilience of Nigeria’s electoral system. Her leadership will be judged not by grand reforms but by her ability to maintain transparency, fairness, and independence in an increasingly polarized political climate.

As Nigeria inches toward 2027, INEC must reaffirm its credibility as a non-partisan umpire that serves the people, not the powerful. For Agbamuche-Mbu, this moment offers both challenge and opportunity — to prove that leadership, when anchored on integrity and continuity, can restore faith in Nigeria’s democracy.

