INEC & Election News

May Agbamuche-Mbu: 10 Things You Should Know about New INEC chair

By: Naija247news

Date:

By Naija247news Editorial Board

Abuja | October 7, 2025

Following the resignation of Professor Mahmood Yakubu as Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Mrs. May Agbamuche-Mbu has stepped in as the new Acting Chairman.

Yakubu, who served as INEC boss since 2015, announced his decision on Tuesday during a meeting with Resident Electoral Commissioners in Abuja, marking the end of a decade characterised by major electoral reforms, digital innovations, and efforts to modernise Nigeria’s voting process.

Citing Section 306 of the 1999 Constitution, Yakubu explained that his resignation was aimed at ensuring a smooth leadership transition ahead of a busy electoral calendar. By consensus of the National Commissioners, Mrs. Agbamuche-Mbu, the most senior member of the Commission, was appointed Acting Chairman, pending the confirmation of a substantive head.

As she assumes this crucial role, here are ten key facts about May Agbamuche-Mbu:

1. A seasoned legal practitioner with over 30 years of experience

May Agbamuche-Mbu has a distinguished career spanning more than three decades, providing legal counsel across public and private sectors in Nigeria and internationally.

2. Roots in Delta State, upbringing in Kano

Although her ancestry is in Delta State, May was born and raised in Kano, where she attended St. Louis Secondary School, a prestigious institution known for producing accomplished Nigerian women.

3. Obafemi Awolowo University alumna

She earned her LLB in Law in 1984 from the University of Ife (now Obafemi Awolowo University), one of Nigeria’s leading law schools.

4. Dual qualification: Nigeria and the United Kingdom

Called to the Nigerian Bar in 1985, May later became a Solicitor of the Supreme Court of England and Wales, reflecting her international legal credentials.

5. Advanced degrees from top UK institutions

She holds an LLM in Commercial and Corporate Law from Queen Mary and Westfield College, University of London, along with postgraduate degrees in International Dispute Resolution and International Business Law.

6. Expert in Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR)

A member of the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators (UK), Nigeria Branch, she has served as Secretary and is recognised for her expertise in mediation and arbitration.

7. Service on key national committees

 

May contributed to the Presidential Projects Assessment Committee (2010–2011) and the Ministerial Committee on Nigeria’s Solid Minerals Sector (2016), bringing legal expertise to national development projects.

8. Leadership in private legal practice

She was the Managing Partner of Norfolk Partners, Lagos, where she provided corporate legal services and mentored young lawyers.

9. Contributions to legal journalism

May served as Editor of THISDAY LAWYER and authored the “LEGAL EAGLE” column from 2014 to 2016, publishing over 120 editorials influencing public policy and legal discourse.

10. Integrity and public service experience

As a long-serving INEC National Commissioner, her appointment reflects intellect, integrity, and commitment to transparency, reinforcing Nigeria’s democratic institutions.

Editorial Perspective

Naija247news observes that May Agbamuche-Mbu’s appointment comes at a critical moment for Nigeria’s democracy. With general elections approaching, her experience in law, dispute resolution, and electoral oversight positions her to maintain institutional credibility, transparency, and public trust in the electoral process.

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.

