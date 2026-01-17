MAX Raises $24m in Fresh Funding to Accelerate Electric Mobility Expansion Across Africa

Updated: Jan 17, 2026 Credibility: 85%

Metro Africa Xpress (MAX), a Nigerian mobility financing startup, has secured $24 million in a combined equity and debt funding round as it deepens its shift toward clean and electric mobility solutions across the continent.

Naija247news reports that the funding round includes equity investments from Equitane DMCC, Novastar, Endeavor Catalyst and other strategic backers, alongside asset-backed debt financing provided by the Energy Entrepreneurs Growth Fund (EEGF) and additional development finance partners.

According to Naija247news, the company disclosed that the latest capital injection is designed to support its long-term transition from traditional vehicle financing into a fully integrated electric mobility platform serving Africa’s growing urban transport market.

MAX said the new funds will be deployed to scale its electric vehicle fleet, expand battery-swapping stations and clean energy infrastructure, strengthen its proprietary fleet management and Internet of Things (IoT) systems, and support regional expansion across West and Central Africa.

Naija247news understands that the company is also targeting aggressive growth milestones, including supporting up to 250,000 drivers by 2027 and surpassing $150 million in annual recurring revenue within the same period.

Speaking on the funding round, MAX Chief Executive Officer, Adetayo Bamiduro, said the capital would help the company accelerate its clean energy ambitions and build a continent-wide mobility platform.

“This capital allows us to scale faster, deepen clean energy infrastructure, and build a truly pan-African mobility platform that expands access, lowers costs, and delivers durable impact,” Bamiduro said.

Naija247news gathered that MAX has reached profitability in Nigeria, a notable milestone in a sector where many mobility and asset-financing startups continue to struggle with high operating costs and thin margins.

According to Naija247news, Bamiduro noted that the company’s performance in Nigeria demonstrates the commercial viability of electric mobility on the continent.

“Profitability in Nigeria proves that electric mobility in Africa is not a future concept. It is viable, scalable, and investable today,” he added.

The company’s profitability places it among a small group of African mobility-focused firms that have successfully built sustainable business models despite challenging economic and infrastructure conditions.

Before the latest funding round, Naija247news reports that MAX raised $31 million in Series B funding in 2021. That round was led by global private equity firm Lightrock and UAE-based Global Ventures, and was aimed at supporting expansion across Africa while building electric vehicle infrastructure and extending vehicle financing to over 100,000 drivers.

MAX had also raised more than $40 million in institutional debt prior to its Series B, alongside bonds and earlier venture funding, which it used to grow its vehicle financing operations and scale its driver subscription model.

The latest investment reflects rising investor confidence in MAX’s strategic pivot toward electric mobility, particularly at a time when volatile fuel prices across Africa are making electric two- and three-wheelers more attractive for commercial transport operators.

Naija247news understands that the company was founded in 2015 by Adetayo Bamiduro and Chinedu Azodoh to provide affordable, collateral-free vehicle subscription packages that combine low- to zero-emission vehicles with insurance, healthcare, maintenance and e-hailing services.

About a year ago, MAX fully pivoted to electric vehicle financing as part of a broader business reset. The company also reduced its workforce by about 150 employees, representing roughly 30 percent of staff at the time, while exiting less profitable business segments to improve operational efficiency.

As part of its restructuring, MAX introduced cost-control measures, including reduced energy consumption at its offices, and intensified its focus on capital discipline.

Naija247news reports that the company currently operates an assembly facility in Ibadan with the capacity to produce up to 3,600 electric vehicles monthly, covering both two- and three-wheel models, positioning it to meet growing demand for cleaner mobility solutions in Africa.