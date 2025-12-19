Matvei Safonov Saves Four Penalties as PSG Beat Flamengo to Win FIFA Intercontinental Cup

Doha, Qatar, Dec. 18, 2025 (NAN) – Paris Saint-Germain secured the FIFA Intercontinental Cup with a dramatic 2-1 shootout victory over Flamengo on Wednesday, thanks to back-up goalkeeper Matvei Safonov, who saved four penalties to claim the win in Qatar.

The match itself ended 1-1 after extra time. PSG had opened the scoring through Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, only for Jorginho to equalise from the penalty spot for Flamengo following a VAR-reviewed foul by PSG captain Marquinhos.

Flamengo, winners of the 2025 Copa Libertadores, had earned the right to face PSG after defeating Mexico’s Cruz Azul and African champions Pyramids last week. The Brazilian side pushed European champions PSG to the limit, displaying resilience and skill throughout the encounter.

The match began with drama for PSG, who thought they had taken the lead in the ninth minute when Fabian Ruiz tapped in after Flamengo goalkeeper Agustin Rossi mishit a clearance. However, VAR ruled the goal out as the ball had narrowly gone out of play.

The deadlock was finally broken eight minutes before halftime when Rossi again erred, turning Desire Doue’s low cross straight to Kvaratskhelia, who made no mistake with the simplest of tap-ins.

Flamengo responded with intensity and were awarded a penalty in the 60th minute after Marquinhos fouled Giorgian de Arrascaeta. Jorginho stepped up and sent Safonov the wrong way, keeping the match level at 1-1.

PSG pressed for a winner in normal time, introducing substitutes Bradley Barcola and Ousmane Dembele. Dembele created a late chance for Marquinhos, but the PSG centre-back could not convert, sending the game into extra time. Both sides had further opportunities, including a close Dembele shot in the 116th minute, but neither could break the deadlock.

The shootout became the stage for Safonov, who had replaced first-choice Lucas Chevalier, still recovering from an ankle injury. PSG missed two penalties, but Safonov’s four saves turned the shootout in PSG’s favour, ensuring the club lifted another international trophy.

The victory marks a historic year for PSG, who have now won six major titles in 2025: the UEFA Champions League, Ligue 1, Coupe de France, UEFA European Super Cup, Trophée des Champions, and the FIFA Intercontinental Cup.

Luis Enrique, PSG manager, praised the team’s extraordinary year: “Six trophies, not bad. We must keep going. It’s our mentality to keep winning and keep making history. That’s what we want.”

Midfielder Warren Zaire-Emery added: “We can be proud of ourselves. We played a great match against a tough opponent. Now we have to continue like this because the toughest part of the season is still ahead of us.”

PSG’s triumph in Qatar is a testament to depth, resilience, and tactical discipline, with Safonov emerging as the unlikely hero of the night.

