Matawalle Orders Troops to Shoot on Sight as Government Intensifies War Against Bandits

Defence Minister Bello Mohammed Matawalle has delivered a decisive message to frontline troops, directing them to confront armed bandits instantly whenever they are encountered. During an operational visit to key military formations, the minister emphasized that soldiers must act without hesitation, stressing that the escalating threat posed by criminal groups demands swift and uncompromising response.

Matawalle noted that waiting for further orders in moments of danger gives bandits the advantage, undermining national security efforts. He urged officers and men to demonstrate courage and professionalism, assuring them of the government’s full support as they work to restore peace in affected areas.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.