MATAN food bank targets 40m Nigerians in nationwide hunger intervention

LAGOS, Nov. 28, 2025 (Naija247news) –The MATAN Food Bank Professionals Association of Nigeria has unveiled a new Automated MATAN Food Security Initiative (AMFSI), a digital food-access system designed to deliver direct support to more than 40 million Nigerians, as part of efforts to confront rising nationwide hunger.

Speaking at the close of a three-day national programme on Friday, the Group National President of MATAN, Mr. Olakunle Johnson, said the initiative represents years of work to build a ground-up, community-driven food security architecture anchored on technology and local participation.

Johnson explained that the innovation is powered by a Virtual Digital Identity (VDI) platform, a system expected to overcome long-standing structural bottlenecks that have undermined food distribution programmes across the country. With VDI, he said, every beneficiary can be digitally captured and linked to local food banks and community kitchens, ensuring decentralised and transparent food access.

He emphasized that the initiative is not a political pledge but a fully developed, private-sector-driven model backed by digitalisation, investor interest and collaboration across federal, state and local levels.

“For decades, we have heard promises about food security without systems built around the people themselves. What we have now is a tested platform, already presented to relevant authorities including the Office of the President,” he said.

Johnson added that discussions with local and international investors had yielded positive commitments toward implementation, while government institutions would provide supervision and regulatory support.

According to him, the operational phase will ensure that community food banks and kitchens become accessible nationwide. “With a digital identity, you can wake up and access your community food bank. Nobody should fear hunger again,” he stated.

He described the launch as the second phase of MATAN’s broader food security vision, following its earlier advocacy work and policy engagements, expressing confidence that AMFSI could provide a scalable model for other African countries.

Rep. Gowon Haruna, who represents Bassa/Dekina Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, pledged the National Assembly’s full backing, noting that food security underpins health, productivity, social stability and national development.

“This is a national assignment. As far as food matters, NASS is behind you,” Haruna said.

Mr. Chris-lands Onyemechara, Senior Consultant to the House Committee on Nutrition and Food Security, said the initiative must reach all 774 Local Government Areas, while Chief Charles Igwenagu, South-East General Secretary of the group, described it as essential to restoring national well-being.

Dr. Felix Osakwe, Group National Secretary of MATAN, added that the initiative aligns with President Bola Tinubu’s food security agenda and urged Nigerians to support the rollout to effectively tackle widespread hunger.

