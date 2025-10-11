“Maryam Sanda, Ken Saro-Wiwa, Sir Herbert Macaulay and Others Granted Presidential Pardon by President Tinubu”

Abuja, Nigeria — October 11, 2025

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has extended mercy to 175 convicts and former convicts, including those on death row, capital offenders, and historic figures, in a sweeping exercise of the presidential prerogative of mercy. The announcement was made in a statement by Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy.

The decision reflects assessments that beneficiaries had demonstrated remorse, good conduct, or commitment to rehabilitation. Some were granted clemency due to advanced age, acquisition of vocational skills, or enrollment in the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN).

Scope of the Pardon and Clemency

Among those pardoned are illegal miners, white-collar convicts, drug offenders, foreigners, and prominent historic figures including Major-General Mamman Jiya Vatsa, Major S.A. Akubo, Professor Magaji Garba, and Sir Herbert Macaulay, whose posthumous pardon corrects a historic injustice by British colonial authorities.

Significant posthumous pardons were also granted to the Ogoni Nine, including Ken Saro-Wiwa, in recognition of miscarriages of justice during the military regimes of the 1990s. The families of victims were duly honoured in the announcement.

Breakdown of Presidential Actions

Pardons: 82 inmates, including those serving sentences for drug-related offences, fraud, theft, and culpable homicide.

Commutations/Reduced Sentences: 65 inmates, with sentences reduced based on age, good conduct, or vocational achievement.

Death Row: Seven inmates had their death sentences commuted to life imprisonment.

Examples of beneficiaries include:

Maryam Sanda, sentenced to death in 2020 for culpable homicide, granted clemency after six years of good conduct and family petitions.

Johnny Ntheru, aged 63, sentenced to life imprisonment for robbery in 1989, spent 36 years in Umuahia Prison, now pardoned.

Isaac Justina, aged 40, sentenced for cannabis sativa, sentence reduced due to good conduct and rehabilitation.

Major S.A. Akubo, sentenced to life imprisonment in 2009 for illegal arms removal, sentence commuted to 20 years.

Historic Corrective Action

President Tinubu’s intervention also addresses long-standing historical injustices, notably granting posthumous pardons to Sir Herbert Macaulay and the Ogoni Nine. The move highlights a broader commitment to justice, reconciliation, and national unity.

Implementation and Oversight

The Presidential Advisory Committee on the Prerogative of Mercy, chaired by Attorney-General and Minister of Justice Prince Lateef Olasunkanmi Fagbemi, submitted the recommendations during a Council of State meeting chaired by the President. The committee reviewed each case, considering factors such as remorse, rehabilitation, educational attainment, and health.

Senator Ikra Aliyu Bilbis has pledged to oversee the rehabilitation and empowerment of convicts released for unlawful mining offences, ensuring reintegration and economic opportunities.

This comprehensive exercise marks one of the largest acts of presidential clemency in recent Nigerian history, signaling the Tinubu administration’s commitment to restorative justice, human dignity, and the reintegration of reformed individuals into society.

Reporting by Ifeoluwa Okonkwo in Lagos, Nigeria.