Mark Zukerberg Deletes Rev. Ezekiel Dachomo’s Facebook account over Confirmed Reports of Christian Genocide in Nigeria

Abuja, Nov. 23, 2025 (Naija247news) – The Facebook account of Plateau State-based cleric, Rev. Ezekiel Dachomo, has been deleted, igniting concerns among his supporters over alleged attempts to silence voices highlighting attacks on Christian communities in Nigeria.

The account removal was first disclosed on Facebook by social media influencer Isaac Show, who said he was contacted by Rev. Dachomo confirming that all his social media accounts had been taken down. According to Show, the cleric was informed that his posts were considered to “jeopardise national security,” a claim he strongly rejected.

Show described the situation as a targeted effort to suppress critical voices, adding that his own Facebook page had been shadow-banned, significantly restricting its visibility. “This is the price we have to pay for following Jesus Christ and speaking the truth, and I’ll never give up,” Show said.

Rev. Dachomo confirmed the account deletion in a brief statement to journalists, saying, “It is true my Facebook account has been deleted.”

The cleric has recently gained national and international attention for his outspoken claims that Christians in Plateau, Benue, Kaduna, and Taraba States are being targeted in what he describes as “genocidal killings.” He has documented multiple mass burials of victims, telling British journalist Piers Morgan that he presided over more than 70 mass burial exercises, including one incident where 500 people were buried at once.

Earlier this year, Rev. Dachomo testified before the United States Congress, alleging that global institutions had failed to address what he termed an ongoing genocide against Christians in Nigeria. He has also repeatedly warned that his life is under threat but insisted he remains committed to speaking out.

The deletion of his social media accounts has intensified debates over online censorship, national security, and freedom of religious expression in Nigeria. Supporters argue that silencing individuals documenting attacks on communities risks widening the trust gap between citizens and government institutions.

Authorities have yet to issue an official response regarding the account removal or the claims made by Rev. Dachomo and his supporters. Meanwhile, Christian groups and human rights advocates continue to call for transparent investigations into attacks targeting communities across the country.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Ifeoluwa Okonkwo in Lagos, Nigeria.