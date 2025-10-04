Many residents ‘flee to Cameroon’ as Boko Haram invades Borno community

No fewer than 5,000 residents of Kirawa, a border town in Gwoza Local Government Area of Borno State, have reportedly fled into neighboring Cameroon after a deadly attack by Boko Haram insurgents on Thursday.

According to a report by Reuters, the terror group invaded the town, razing homes, a military barracks, and other properties, forcing a mass exodus of panicked civilians.

A video released by Boko Haram showed its fighters burning down the barracks while chanting “victory belongs to God.” The coordinated assault reportedly left at least two people dead and multiple properties destroyed, including the residence of the district head, Abdulrahman Abubakar.

“I was left with no option but to flee to Cameroon,” said Abubakar.

“Some boarded trucks to escape across the border, while others fled to Maiduguri.”

The attack is the second major onslaught in Kirawa in less than a week, with militants intensifying pressure on border communities and taking over several military bases and local settlements across Borno State.

The Governor of Borno, Prof. Babagana Zulum, has once again raised alarm over the security vacuum in these remote towns. On Friday, Zulum called on the Federal Government and military high command to urgently deploy troops to key border areas including Kirawa, Wulgo, Baga, Damasak, and Malam Fatori.

He confirmed that he held a security strategy meeting with the theatre commander of Operation Hadin Kai, the GOC of the 7th Division of the Nigerian Army, and the Force Commander of the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF).

“We’ve agreed that troops will be deployed to Kirawa within a short time,” Zulum said,

while also lamenting that earlier warnings and requests for reinforcement were ignored.

This renewed violence underscores the ongoing fragility of the region, despite repeated claims by the military that Boko Haram has been “technically defeated.”

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.