Manchester United Sack Ruben Amorim After Turbulent 14-Month Spell

Published: Jan 5, 2026 Journalist Credibility: 85%

LONDON, Jan. 5, 2026 (Naija247news) – Manchester United have sacked manager Ruben Amorim, bringing an abrupt end to the Portuguese coach’s turbulent 14-month tenure at Old Trafford, just one day after he publicly defended his authority and insisted he would not resign.

In a statement on Monday, the club said the decision was taken with United currently sixth in the Premier League, 17 points behind leaders Arsenal.

“With Manchester United sitting sixth in the Premier League, the club’s leadership has reluctantly made the decision that it is the right time to make a change,” the statement read. “This will give the team the best opportunity of the highest possible Premier League finish.”

Fiery press conference preceded exit

Amorim’s dismissal followed a heated post-match press conference after Sunday’s 1–1 draw with Leeds United, in which the usually measured coach reacted angrily to questions about his future.

Brushing off criticism from former United defender and pundit Gary Neville, Amorim insisted he had joined United as a manager with full authority, not merely a coach implementing others’ decisions.

“If people cannot handle the Gary Nevilles and the criticisms of everything, we need to change the club,” he said. “I came here to be the manager, not to be the coach… I’m not going to quit. I will do my job until another guy is coming here to replace me.”

Less than 24 hours later, the club hierarchy did just that.

A difficult reign

The 40-year-old replaced Erik ten Hag in November 2024 after impressing at Sporting Lisbon, but struggled to stabilise United’s fortunes. His first season ended with the club finishing 15th—their worst league position since relegation in 1974—and losing the Europa League final to Tottenham Hotspur.

This season, United have won just three of their last 11 league matches, leaving them adrift of the title race. Amorim departs having overseen 63 matches, recording 24 wins, 18 draws and 21 defeats, a win rate of 38.1%. In the league alone, that figure dropped to 32%, the worst of any Manchester United manager in the Premier League era.

While Amorim was often praised for his honesty in media engagements, his public criticism of players caused unease in parts of the dressing room. Last year, he controversially described his side as “maybe the worst in the club’s history.”

Tactical rigidity and squad issues

Amorim remained wedded to his preferred three- or five-at-the-back system, a tactical rigidity frequently criticised by analysts and fans. Despite summer signings Benjamin Šeško, Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha adding attacking options, United continued to look fragile defensively and disjointed in midfield.

Recent results offered little encouragement: a narrow win over Newcastle United was overshadowed by defeat at Aston Villa, a home draw with bottom-placed Wolves, and the Leeds stalemate that proved decisive.

Interim charge and familiar questions

Former midfielder Darren Fletcher will take temporary charge for Wednesday’s league trip to Burnley. Fletcher currently oversees the club’s under-18 side and favours a more traditional 4-4-2 setup.

United’s hierarchy now face familiar questions about long-term direction. Since Sir Alex Ferguson’s retirement in 2013, the club has cycled through David Moyes, Louis van Gaal, José Mourinho, Ole Gunnar Solskjær, Ralf Rangnick, Erik ten Hag, and now Amorim, with limited success. It has been 13 years since United last won the Premier League title.

Amorim’s departure also comes just days after Chelsea parted ways with Enzo Maresca, highlighting growing instability among England’s traditional “big six” clubs.

Reporting by Emman Tochi in Lagos, Nigeria.