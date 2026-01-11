Manchester United crash out of FA Cup as Brighton win 2-1 at Old Trafford

Updated: Jan 11, 2026 Credibility: 85%

Manchester, Jan. 12, 2026 (Naija247news) — Manchester United’s woes deepened as the managerless Red Devils suffered a 2-1 defeat to Brighton on Sunday, crashing out of the FA Cup in the third round at Old Trafford.

Brajan Gruda opened the scoring for Brighton in the first half, before former United striker Danny Welbeck doubled the lead after the break. Benjamin Sesko’s late goal proved too little, too late for United, who were further hampered when teenager Shea Lacey was sent off in the closing moments.

Fans expressed their frustration with jeers and chants against co-owners Jim Ratcliffe and the Glazer family, reflecting growing discontent over United’s dismal form. Caretaker boss Darren Fletcher has struggled to steady the team since Ruben Amorim’s shock sacking earlier this week.

Former United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and ex-midfielder Michael Carrick have been linked with a temporary managerial role, but Old Trafford’s current turmoil makes the position a challenging prospect for any high-profile candidate.

United, currently seventh in the Premier League, have not won in four matches and managed just one victory in their last seven outings. The team now faces tough fixtures against Manchester City and league leaders Arsenal in the coming weeks.

Brighton, avenging their 2023 FA Cup semi-final loss to United, have now won four of their last five visits to Old Trafford.

AFP