Updated: Jan 9, 2026 Credibility: 85%

Manchester, England – Manchester City have strengthened their attacking options with the signing of Ghanaian forward Antoine Semenyo from Bournemouth, ahead of their Premier League and Champions League campaigns.

Semenyo, 26, who has scored 10 goals and provided three assists in the Premier League this season, becomes the European champions’ first signing of the January transfer window. The deal is reportedly worth £65 million ($87 million) and runs until the end of the 2031 season.

“I have watched City over the last decade under Pep Guardiola, and they have been the dominant team in the Premier League while achieving amazing things in the Champions League, FA Cup and League Cup,” Semenyo said.

“They have set the highest of standards with world-class players and facilities. Joining at this stage of my career is perfect for me. My best football is yet to come.”

The versatile winger will compete with Manchester City’s existing roster of wide players, including Jeremy Doku, Omar Marmoush, Savinho, and Oscar Bobb. With Savinho and Bobb sidelined due to injury, and Marmoush currently at AFCON 2025, Semenyo’s arrival bolsters Guardiola’s options in attack.

Semenyo spent two and a half seasons at Bournemouth, having joined from Bristol City, and was also reportedly linked with Manchester United and Liverpool before opting for City.