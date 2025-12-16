MAN Urges Governments to Boost Security, Fix Roads to Spur Business Growth

By Isaiah Eka

Uyo, Dec. 16, 2025 (NAN) – The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) has called on governments at all levels to strengthen security and rehabilitate road infrastructure as critical measures to enhance business growth and industrial development across the country.

The President of MAN, Mr. Francis Meshioye, made the call on Tuesday at the association’s 18th Annual General Meeting held in Uyo.

Meshioye said improved security and good road networks would ease the movement of raw materials and finished goods nationwide, thereby reducing operational costs and improving competitiveness.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the theme of the meeting was “Buy Nigerian Products, Build Nigeria: A Path to Sustainable Industrial Growth.”

Represented by the Director-General of MAN, Mr. Segun Ajayi-Kadir, Meshioye said insecurity and poor road infrastructure had continued to negatively impact manufacturing activities.

According to him, the transportation of raw materials and finished products has become increasingly difficult and costly, further constraining business operations.

The MAN president also called for improved power supply, noting that many small-scale manufacturers were operating at a loss due to the high cost of electricity.

He suggested the introduction of quarterly interactive forums between manufacturers and government officials to address operational challenges and develop policies that support industrial growth.

Meshioye reiterated the need for Nigerians to demonstrate patriotism by patronising locally manufactured goods as a strategy for strengthening the economy.

“By buying Nigerian-made products, we are voting for jobs, innovation, and economic resilience. Our industries are ready to deliver quality products that meet global standards,” he said.

“We must be deliberate in our support, patronage, and patriotism. It is our collective responsibility to take steps that will grow the economy.”

In his remarks, Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State said the state government had improved the ease of doing business through the introduction of a one-stop business portal.

Represented by the Commissioner for Trade and Investment, Mr. Iniobong Ekong, the governor said the average time required to obtain a business licence in the state had been reduced from 45 days to seven days.

He added that the state’s Industrial Policy (2024–2029) offers a five-year tax holiday for new manufacturing enterprises, as well as a 50 per cent reduction in electricity tariffs for energy-intensive industries.

The governor reaffirmed the state’s commitment to building a vibrant and competitive manufacturing sector capable of contributing significantly to the nation’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and improving citizens’ welfare.

Earlier, the Chairman of the Akwa Ibom/Cross River Branch of MAN, Dr. Inalegwu Adoga, expressed concern over the challenge of multiple taxation, describing it as a major burden on businesses.

Adoga said the branch had continued to promote local patronage, local content advocacy, and backward integration in line with the meeting’s theme, aimed at strengthening the national economy.

He stressed that sustainable prosperity would be achieved through collaboration, innovation-driven strategies, and a production-based economic model.

In a goodwill message, the South-South Zonal Coordinator of the Nigeria Agribusiness and Agro-Industry Development Initiative (NAADI), Mr. Howard Usen, said the future of Nigeria’s economy was closely tied to a strong manufacturing sector.

Usen noted that manufacturers serve as critical off-takers for agricultural produce and play a key role in transforming raw materials into value-added products for domestic use and export.

He added that MAN remained committed to industrial growth, economic diversification, and the overall development of Nigeria.

