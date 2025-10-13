Menu
Geopolitics

Mali Imposes Reciprocal Visa Bond on US Citizens Following Washington’s Restrictions

By: Naija247news

Date:

Mali has announced visa bond requirements for United States citizens in response to similar measures imposed by Washington on Malian nationals, escalating tensions over immigration enforcement and bilateral agreements.

The Malian Foreign Ministry in Bamako made the announcement on Sunday, following the US decision on October 23 to require Malian travellers seeking business or tourist visas to post bonds ranging from $5,000 to $10,000.

According to the ministry, the US programme violates a 2005 accord guaranteeing long-term visa access between the two countries. Mali said it would apply the same financial barriers to US passport holders under the principle of reciprocity.

“In the spirit of reciprocity and fairness, Mali will implement similar measures for US citizens travelling to our country,” the ministry said in a statement. “We have always collaborated with the United States in the fight against irregular immigration, with respect for law and human dignity.”

The US visa bond programme, introduced as a year-long pilot scheme, targets countries with high visa overstay rates. In addition to Mali, Mauritania, Sao Tome and Principe, and Tanzania were added to the programme in late October, while Gambia, Malawi, and Zambia were included earlier.

Under the scheme, travellers must pay the bond upfront through a US Treasury Department portal and can only enter and exit the country via three designated airports. The bond is refunded if visitors depart on time but forfeited for overstays or asylum applications. Consular officers determine individual bond amounts based on the applicant’s circumstances.

The Trump administration justified the pilot by citing national security concerns and data from the US Department of Homeland Security showing over 300,000 business and tourist visa holders overstayed their authorised periods in 2023. Critics, however, warn that the fees—on top of the standard $185 visa cost—could deter legitimate travel and negatively impact US tourism ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The dispute comes amid months of US efforts to pressure African nations into accepting deportees, including individuals not originally from the receiving countries. Several nations, including Eswatini, Ghana, Rwanda, and Uganda, have accepted expelled migrants in exchange for US funding or diplomatic arrangements. Others, such as Burkina Faso and South Sudan, faced temporary visa suspensions for resisting these demands.

While Mali reaffirmed its interest in “fruitful cooperative relations” with the United States, it emphasized that the visa bond is a direct response to the US restrictions.

“The measure is not intended to harm bilateral relations but is necessary to ensure reciprocity and fairness in our engagements,” the ministry said.

