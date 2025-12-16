Malami yet to meet bail conditions -EFCC

By Isaac Aregbesola

Abuja, Dec. 14, 2025 (NAN)The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) says detained former Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), is yet to meet his ball conditions.

The EFCC refuted the claim by Malami that his bail was revoked because he attended a political gathering in Kebbi State.

The commission, in a statement by its Spokesperson, Dele Oyewale, said that the former AGF did not meet the bail conditions.

Malami was granted administrative bail after a brief interrogation on Nov. 28, pending the conclusion of investigations and possible arraignment in court.

Oyewale said that the bail was provisional and subject to five conditions, none of which Malami had met.

“Administrative bail is a discretionary, temporary reprieve that allows a suspect to be released on stated conditions pending conclusion of the investigation and arraignment in court.

”To this effect, after his brief interrogation on November 28, Malami was offered provisional bail hinged on five requirements. He has neither met any of the requirements nor shown readiness to keep faith with them.”

Oyewale said that Malami was scheduled to return for further interrogation on Dec. 1, but requested a postponement in a letter dated Dec. 4, citing ill-health.

He said that the commission granted the request in spite of the fact that the bail conditions had not been fulfilled.

He said that the former minister neither provided a medical report nor credible proof of ill-health to support his request, adding that his reporting date was deferred from Dec. 1 to Dec. 4 to accommodate the request.

According to him, Malami was invited again on Dec. 8 for further interrogation and was detained pending compliance with the outstanding bail conditions.

“He was initially required to commence reporting for further investigations on December 1, but this had to be deferred to December 4, largely owing to his ‘Request for an Adjournment on Grounds of Ill- Health”.

“He neither provided a medical report nor credible proof of ill-health to the commission.

“The EFCC can not allow the latitude granted the former minister on his health stand in the way of investigations.

”On this score, he was invited again on Dec. 8 for further interrogation and detained until the pending bail conditions are met,” Oyewale said.

He described Malami’s claim that his bail was revoked as false and dismissed allegations that he was barred from granting media interviews or participating in political activities.

“Evidently, the former minister’s claims of revocation of bail by the EFCC are untenable.

“It is equally ridiculous to insinuate that the commission barred him from granting media interviews and from participating in political activities in Kebbi State.

”Such bogus claims from a former chief law officer of the nation are strange, as the EFCC has no interest in the political affiliation of its suspects.”

Oyewale advised the former minister to comply with the bail conditions he acknowledged and signed on November 28, and to cooperate with investigators.(NAN)