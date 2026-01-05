Makinde Reshuffles Cabinet, Names New SSG in Strategic Governance Realignment

Published: Jan 5, 2026 Journalist Credibility: 85%

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has undertaken a major shake-up of his cabinet, announcing key redeployments and appointments aimed at strengthening governance and accelerating policy delivery across the state. Naija247News reports that the development was contained in a statement issued in Ibadan by the governor’s Special Adviser on Media, Sulaimon Olanrewaju.

Naija247News gathered that the shake-up includes the removal of the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Olanike Adeyemo, whose tenure ended with immediate effect. In her place, Governor Makinde approved the appointment of Prof. Musibau Babatunde as the new Secretary to the State Government, signalling what observers describe as a decisive move to inject fresh momentum into the administration.

The statement further confirmed that Barrister Temilolu Ashamu, formerly of the Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources, has been redeployed to the Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning. Naija247News understands that the redeployment is intended to align the state’s fiscal policy direction with its broader economic reform agenda.

In the same vein, the governor announced his Senior Special Assistant on Public Works, Ademola Aderinto, as a commissioner-designate. He is expected to be forwarded to the Oyo State House of Assembly for screening and confirmation. Political analysts note that Aderinto’s elevation reflects Makinde’s inclination toward rewarding performance and continuity in public projects delivery.

Additionally, Abiodun Adedoja has been appointed Special Adviser on Energy Security, while Kolawole Elijah Akanmu was named Senior Special Assistant on Budget and Economic Planning. Naija247News reports that these appointments come amid growing emphasis by the administration on stabilising power supply, enhancing economic planning, and improving service delivery statewide.

Naija247News gathered that the cabinet reshuffle is part of a broader realignment strategy by Governor Makinde as his administration enters a crucial phase of implementation of key infrastructural and social programmes. The move is expected to recalibrate responsibilities, deepen accountability, and strengthen collaboration among strategic ministries and agencies.

While reactions continue to trail the changes, stakeholders within the state’s political landscape say the reshuffle underscores Makinde’s resolve to maintain a results-oriented cabinet. Party insiders also suggest that the appointments reflect a careful balancing of technocratic expertise and political experience.

Naija247News understands that more changes may follow as the administration reviews performance indices across sectors. For now, the latest decisions signal renewed focus on economic planning, public works, and energy security as Oyo State intensifies efforts to consolidate ongoing reforms and deliver on electoral promises to citizens.

Reporting by Babatunde Ogunsakin in Lagos, Nigeria.