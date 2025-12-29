Makinde Received N30bn, Not N50bn, for Bodija Explosion Relief — Aide Clarifies Federal Support

The Oyo State Government has refuted claims that Governor Seyi Makinde received N50 billion from the Federal Government as support for victims of the January 2024 Bodija explosion, insisting that only N30 billion was eventually released.

The clarification was provided by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Media, Dr Suleimon Olanrewaju, in a statement issued in Ibadan on Sunday. He described as false and misleading an allegation credited to a former governor of Ekiti State, Mr Ayo Fayose, who claimed that Makinde collected N50 billion and deliberately remained silent about it for political reasons.

Naija247news gathered that the controversy followed public remarks suggesting that the governor withheld information about the alleged funds in anticipation of a future presidential ambition.

Reacting to the allegation, Olanrewaju said the Federal Government never disbursed the full N50 billion that was publicly promised after the tragic explosion that rocked the Bodija area of Ibadan, killing several residents and destroying properties.

According to Naija247news, Olanrewaju explained that what existed was a formal request by the Oyo State Government and a commitment made by the Federal Government, but not a full release of the promised amount.

He stated that Governor Makinde personally travelled to Abuja with a comprehensive report on the incident and formally requested federal intervention to support victims and restore affected infrastructure.

Naija247news understands that following that engagement, the Federal Government promised a N50 billion support package, but only N30 billion was eventually released, leaving a shortfall of N20 billion.

Olanrewaju dismissed claims that the governor chose silence to conceal funds, insisting that Fayose failed to provide any evidence of a N50 billion disbursement when challenged.

“The Federal Government did not give Governor Makinde N50 billion. What exists on record is a request and a promise, not a disbursement of N50 billion,” the spokesman said.

According to Naija247news, Olanrewaju further alleged that the partial release of funds was accompanied by demands for inducements tied to the disbursement of the balance.

He claimed that the remaining N20 billion was withheld because Governor Makinde refused to approve or participate in any form of inducement in exchange for the funds.

The media aide said the governor publicly acknowledged the Federal Government’s support during the inauguration of a special committee established to oversee the transparent disbursement of the relief funds.

Naija247news reports that the committee was set up to ensure accountability, compassion and proper utilisation of the N30 billion released.

Olanrewaju disclosed that part of the funds was transferred directly to victims as immediate relief, while the remaining portion was deployed for reconstruction, rebuilding and long-term restoration of the affected communities.

He noted that several roads within the affected axis had been repaired, while reconstruction works were ongoing in line with the state government’s recovery plan.

According to Naija247news, plans are also underway to construct a memorial at the explosion’s ground zero to honour the lives lost in the incident.

Olanrewaju added that beyond physical reconstruction, the Oyo State Government has upgraded policies and strengthened security architecture to prevent a recurrence of such an incident.

He clarified that the N4.5 billion figure often referenced in public discussions refers strictly to direct financial support given to victims, separate from other government-led interventions.

Naija247news understands that the state government continues to carry out additional interventions in the affected areas, including housing support and infrastructure renewal.

Olanrewaju maintained that a visit to Bodija and its environs would clearly show ongoing reconstruction and government presence, stressing that the administration has remained transparent and people-focused in handling the aftermath of the explosion.

The Oyo State Government has reiterated its commitment to accountability and victim support, insisting that no relief funds were diverted or concealed, contrary to claims circulating in the public space.

