Makinde Declares: Oyo People, Not Godfathers, Will Decide My Successor in 2027

Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde has declared that the decision on who succeeds him in 2027 will be made by the people of Oyo State — not political godfathers or those claiming entitlement to power.

Speaking on Thursday at the flag-off of the Zonal Stakeholders’ Consultative Forum on the 2026 Budget in Ibadan, Makinde said the state had moved beyond the “era of politics based on propaganda and entitlement.”

“The decision of who becomes the next governor of Oyo State rests solely with the people. Our citizens are now politically enlightened and will only support leaders who have credible plans and the capacity to deliver development,” he said.

The governor, reflecting on his own experience before his emergence in 2019, said leadership should be defined by accountability and performance, not influence or political pedigree.

“In 2018, when I was consulting to become governor, there was no yardstick to measure me. I had never been a councillor or a local government chairman, but I asked the people to trust me and judge me by my actions,” Makinde recalled.

‘We’re Building Oyo Through Accountability and Consultation’

Makinde stressed that his administration’s focus has been on policies and projects that directly impact citizens’ lives, rather than political theatrics.

He described his government’s development plan as “a clear roadmap” that Oyo residents can evaluate and hold accountable.

“Our approach to challenges has been to present a transparent plan for the people to read, evaluate, and hold us accountable,” he said.

At the 7th Stakeholders’ Consultative Forum, the governor reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to participatory governance, stating that public engagement in budget-making has become a core feature since 2019.

According to him, separating the Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning from the Ministry of Finance improved transparency and efficiency in resource management.

He said the continuous consultation process has enhanced Oyo State’s budget performance and economic stability.

Oyo’s Growth and Infrastructure Drive

Makinde also highlighted the progress recorded in infrastructure and economic integration, citing major road projects such as the Moniya–Iseyin Road, Iseyin–Ogbomoso Road, and Oyo–Iseyin Road, which have opened rural communities and slowed rural-urban migration.

He maintained that his government’s reforms are creating a safe and business-friendly environment to attract investments and ensure sustainable development.

“We are putting in place institutions that guarantee safety, transparency, and a climate that supports investment and inclusive growth,” Makinde said.

Background: Makinde’s Reform Stance

Governor Makinde, who is currently serving his second term, earlier this month proposed a single tenure of five or six years for all elected officials in Nigeria.

He argued that a single term would enable leaders to concentrate on governance rather than re-election politics.

“Five or six years is enough for any government to focus, serve the people, and deliver on its promises,” the governor had said.

Makinde’s second and final term ends in 2027, and while speculation mounts over his political succession, the governor insists that Oyo’s future leadership will be determined by merit and the will of the people, not backroom arrangements.

