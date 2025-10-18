Major Realignments Loom as ADC Bigwigs Set to Join APC Next Week — Yilwatda Confirms

In what appears to be a significant political realignment ahead of the 2025 general elections, the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr. Nentawe Yilwatda, has revealed that a wave of defections is about to hit the ruling party, with notable political figures from the African Democratic Congress (ADC) expected to join the APC next week.

Naija247news reports that Yilwatda made this disclosure on Friday during a high-level stakeholders’ meeting held in Jos, the Plateau State capital. The meeting was convened as part of ongoing consultations aimed at strengthening the party’s grassroots structure and national presence.

According to Naija247news, the APC chairman stated that many of those preparing to defect to the party had originally left the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the ADC, but are now retracing their steps to the APC.

“Next week, I will be receiving some notable figures from the ADC,” Yilwatda was quoted as saying. “Some of those who had defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) joined the ADC and are now returning to the APC. Many of them have completed their medicals and will be officially unveiled next week.”

Naija247news gathered that the reference to “medicals” has become a recent informal tradition among Nigerian political parties to vet defectors’ readiness for political campaigns and assignments. The term is often used to suggest that the prospective members are physically and mentally prepared for the rigours of political activity and public office.

Furthermore, Naija247news understands that in addition to next week’s scheduled defections, another major political figure is expected to be unveiled within a fortnight, having also recently completed the required processes, including medical clearance.

“In another two weeks, we will unveil yet another big figure who just finished his own medicals,” Yilwatda added, without disclosing further details.

Naija247news reports that the wave of defections underscores the increasing political volatility and strategic repositioning as political actors seek stronger platforms ahead of the 2025 elections. Analysts believe the influx of ADC and PDP members into the APC may significantly alter the balance of power in key battleground states.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.