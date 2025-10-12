Menu
Search
Subscribe
Democracy

Magnitude 5.7 Earthquake Strikes Ethiopia — GFZ Reports

By: Peter Anene, Business Editor

Date:

By Naija247news with Reuters Report | October 11, 2025

A magnitude 5.7 earthquake struck Ethiopia on Saturday, according to data from the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ).

The quake, which occurred at a depth of 10 kilometers (6.2 miles), was recorded at around 12:33 p.m. local time, the GFZ said.

As of press time, there were no immediate reports of casualties or damage, and Ethiopian authorities have not yet issued an official statement on the incident.

The affected region lies within the East African Rift System (EARS) — a tectonically active zone stretching from the Red Sea through Ethiopia down to Mozambique. The area frequently experiences moderate to strong seismic activity, linked to the gradual rifting and movement of the African continental plate.

Seismologists say earthquakes of this magnitude can cause moderate structural damage depending on proximity to populated areas and building conditions.

The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) and other regional monitoring agencies are expected to release additional details, including the epicenter’s coordinates and aftershock activity.

Ethiopia’s National Disaster Risk Management Commission (NDRMC) has been monitoring seismic risks across the country, particularly in areas near the Afar Depression — one of the most geologically unstable regions on the continent.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Peter Anene, Business Editor in Lagos, Nigeria.

Previous article
Nigeria Eyes $2.3bn Eurobond Return Before Year-End as Global Conditions Ease
Peter Anene, Business Editor
Peter Anene, Business Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Peter Okafor is a seasoned financial journalist and editor at Naija247news, known for his insightful coverage of markets, economic policy, and corporate trends. With a background in journalism and finance, he brings clarity to complex financial narratives and contributes to shaping the outlet’s editorial direction. His award-winning work promotes financial literacy and informs national discourse on the economy.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Nigeria Eyes $2.3bn Eurobond Return Before Year-End as Global Conditions Ease

Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news -
By Naija247news Business Desk | October 11, 2025 -...

Naira Strengthens by N10.50 in One Week as FX Liquidity Improves, External Reserves Hit $42.57bn

Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news -
By Naija247news Business Desk | October 11, 2025 -...

“Jonathan Promised to Talk to Tinubu About Nnamdi Kanu’s Detention” — Sowore

Ifeoluwa Okonkwo Ifeoluwa Okonkwo -
By Naija247news — Abuja | October 11, 2025 Human rights...

CBN Unveils New ATM Rules, Orders 48-Hour Refunds for Failed Transactions

Peter Anene, Business Editor Peter Anene, Business Editor -
By Naija247news Business Desk - Abuja — In a...

About us

Naija247news.com, founded in October 2010, is a part of the Naija247news Media Group LLC

Company

The latest

Nigeria Eyes $2.3bn Eurobond Return Before Year-End as Global Conditions Ease

News Analysis 0
By Naija247news Business Desk | October 11, 2025 -...

Naira Strengthens by N10.50 in One Week as FX Liquidity Improves, External Reserves Hit $42.57bn

News Analysis 0
By Naija247news Business Desk | October 11, 2025 -...

“Jonathan Promised to Talk to Tinubu About Nnamdi Kanu’s Detention” — Sowore

National Politics 0
By Naija247news — Abuja | October 11, 2025 Human rights...

Subscribe

© 2025 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Naija247news Media Group LLC

📬 Contact Us
💬 Join WhatsApp
×
Get The News Corporate Media Wont Tell You
Track Latest Business, Financial & Economic News From Nigeria