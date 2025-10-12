Magnitude 5.7 Earthquake Strikes Ethiopia — GFZ Reports

By Naija247news with Reuters Report | October 11, 2025

A magnitude 5.7 earthquake struck Ethiopia on Saturday, according to data from the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ).

The quake, which occurred at a depth of 10 kilometers (6.2 miles), was recorded at around 12:33 p.m. local time, the GFZ said.

As of press time, there were no immediate reports of casualties or damage, and Ethiopian authorities have not yet issued an official statement on the incident.

The affected region lies within the East African Rift System (EARS) — a tectonically active zone stretching from the Red Sea through Ethiopia down to Mozambique. The area frequently experiences moderate to strong seismic activity, linked to the gradual rifting and movement of the African continental plate.

Seismologists say earthquakes of this magnitude can cause moderate structural damage depending on proximity to populated areas and building conditions.

The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) and other regional monitoring agencies are expected to release additional details, including the epicenter’s coordinates and aftershock activity.

Ethiopia’s National Disaster Risk Management Commission (NDRMC) has been monitoring seismic risks across the country, particularly in areas near the Afar Depression — one of the most geologically unstable regions on the continent.

Reporting by Peter Anene, Business Editor in Lagos, Nigeria.