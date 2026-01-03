Maduro’s Presumed Successor, Delcy Rodriguez, Possibly in Russia as U.S. Assumes Control of Venezuela

As the United States asserts control over Venezuela following the capture of President Nicolás Maduro and his wife, Vice President Delcy Rodriguez, widely considered Maduro’s presumed successor, is reportedly in Russia, according to sources familiar with her movements. Four independent sources told Reuters of her location, although Russia’s foreign ministry dismissed the report as “fake.”

Earlier on Saturday, Rodriguez demanded that the U.S. provide “proof of life” for Maduro and his wife, in audio broadcast on Venezuelan state television. “We demand that President Donald Trump’s government provide immediate proof of life for President Maduro and the First Lady,” she declared, reflecting the growing tension and confusion following the extraordinary U.S. military operation.

U.S. Military Operation and Maduro’s Detention

President Donald Trump confirmed the capture of Maduro and his wife in a U.S. military operation early Saturday morning. He shared images on Truth Social showing Maduro blindfolded, seated aboard the USS Iwo Jima, in gray sweatpants and a sweatshirt, holding a water bottle, before being flown to New York. Federal authorities in the U.S. say Maduro and his wife will be processed and held pending trial on criminal charges related to narco-terrorism and drug trafficking — allegations Maduro has consistently denied.

Trump further announced at a Mar-a-Lago press conference that the United States would temporarily assume control over Venezuelan governance, stating that the nation could not risk allowing an unmonitored succession. “We’re making that decision now. We’ll be involved very much, and we want to do liberty for the people,” he said, insisting that Venezuelans would benefit from U.S. oversight following years of dictatorship.

Political Landscape Amid Maduro’s Absence

With Maduro removed from power, the future leadership of Venezuela is uncertain. Experts suggest that potential successors include 2025 Nobel Peace Prize laureate María Corina Machado and opposition leader Edmundo González. Meanwhile, Jorge Rodriguez, Delcy’s brother and head of Venezuela’s National Assembly, remains in Caracas, underscoring the fragmented nature of the government after the extraordinary U.S. action.

The operation, which included air strikes and coordinated ground maneuvers around Caracas, reportedly saw explosions and aircraft activity near key military installations, heightening fears of conflict escalation in the region.

Global Repercussions

Rodriguez’s possible relocation to Russia highlights the geopolitical dimensions of the crisis. Venezuela, a country long at the center of U.S.-Russia tensions in Latin America, now faces uncertainty not only domestically but in its international alliances. The Chinese government has condemned the U.S. operation as a blatant violation of sovereignty, while regional actors are closely monitoring the U.S.-led intervention.

As the U.S. prepares to manage Venezuela temporarily, questions linger over the legitimacy, legality, and long-term consequences of foreign control in Latin America — issues that will continue to dominate headlines as the world watches the unfolding political drama in Caracas.

