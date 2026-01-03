Maduro Becomes Latest Leader Captured by US, Echoing Saddam and Noriega

ABUJA, Jan. 3, 2026 (Naija247news) President Donald Trump’s claim that the United States has captured Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, following what he described as “large-scale” US military attacks, has stunned governments worldwide and plunged Venezuela into uncertainty.

Venezuela’s Vice President Delcy Rodríguez said Saturday that the government does not know the whereabouts of Maduro and Flores, demanding proof that both are alive.

“We are demanding proof of life,” Rodríguez said in an audio message broadcast on state television, as conflicting reports continue to emerge following overnight US strikes.

The rapidly unfolding crisis follows weeks of escalating US military activity in the Caribbean Sea and eastern Pacific Ocean, including deadly strikes on vessels Washington claims were involved in drug trafficking and an earlier attack on a docking area allegedly used by Venezuelan drug boats.

If confirmed, Maduro’s capture would place him among a small group of foreign leaders forcibly seized by the United States — a list that includes Panama’s Manuel Noriega, Iraq’s Saddam Hussein, and Honduras’s Juan Orlando Hernández — episodes that reshaped regional and global politics.

Historical precedents

In 1989, US forces invaded Panama to depose military ruler Manuel Noriega, citing threats to US citizens, democratic breakdown, corruption, and drug trafficking. Noriega had been indicted on drug-smuggling charges in Miami a year earlier — a legal path similar to the one now cited by US officials in the case against Maduro.

The invasion was the largest US military operation since the Vietnam War. Noriega was captured, flown to the United States, tried, and imprisoned until his extradition to France in 2010, before being returned to Panama, where he died in prison in 2017.

Another parallel is Iraq’s Saddam Hussein, captured by US forces in December 2003, nine months after the US-led invasion of Iraq — a war justified by claims that Baghdad possessed weapons of mass destruction, allegations later proven false.

Saddam, once a key US ally during the Iran-Iraq war, was found hiding near his hometown of Tikrit, tried in an Iraqi court, sentenced to death, and executed in 2006.

A modern contradiction

The case of Honduras’s former president Juan Orlando Hernández highlights what critics describe as inconsistencies in US policy. Hernández was arrested in his home in February 2022 by Honduran authorities working with US agents, extradited to the United States, and sentenced to 45 years in prison on drug trafficking and corruption charges.

However, Trump pardoned Hernández on December 1, 2025. Days later, Honduran prosecutors issued an international arrest warrant for the former leader, reigniting legal and political turmoil and raising questions about selective justice.

Mounting uncertainty

As Venezuelans flee toward neighboring Colombia and regional governments brace for potential spillover, uncertainty persists over Maduro’s fate, the legality of the US operation, and the risk of wider escalation.

For now, Caracas says it has no confirmation of its president’s status — only mounting pressure, global condemnation, and a deepening geopolitical shock with few modern precedents.

